EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The Huge Roadblock That Will Kill Any Chance of Timothée Chalamet Walking Down the Aisle With Kylie Jenner

One insider claimed: “Timothée’s family isn’t fully on board with Kylie. They have concerns about him settling down with someone from her reality TV world.

“While they want to respect his decisions to stay with her, privately they hope their relationship is just a passing phase for him.

“He knows all about this, and it is a huge roadblock to the chance he will ever get hitched to Kylie.”

Rumors of an engagement between the pair erupted earlier this year — and exacerbated the friction with Chalamet’s family, sources say.

Chalamet is said to have bought Jenner a $300,000 ring, prompting some family members to brand the prospect of marriage a “horrible error.”

They are also said to feel it is a “total mystery” about what they have in common and think Chalamet “only likes Kylie for her body and looks.”