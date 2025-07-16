EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The Huge Roadblock That Will Kill Any Chance of Timothée Chalamet Walking Down the Aisle With Kylie Jenner
"I have to say she’s lovely. She’s very nice to me,” Nicole Flender — mother of — has publicly said of his reality TV star girlfriend Kylie Jenner.
But RadarOnline.com can reveal despite her apparent endorsement of the brunette, there is a major roadblock to the pair getting hitched — the actor’s family secretly can’t stand the idea.
Jenner, 27, who became a billionaire at 21 and commands over 500 million social media followers, has been in her high-profile relationship with Oscar-nominated Chalamet for more than two years.
The couple first appeared publicly together in April 2023, a year after Jenner’s split from rapper Travis Scott, with whom she shares two children — Stormi, seven, and Aire, three.
But sources close to the couple say the biggest strain on their romance isn’t distance or fame — it’s the persistent tension with Chalamet’s family.
One insider claimed: “Timothée’s family isn’t fully on board with Kylie. They have concerns about him settling down with someone from her reality TV world.
“While they want to respect his decisions to stay with her, privately they hope their relationship is just a passing phase for him.
“He knows all about this, and it is a huge roadblock to the chance he will ever get hitched to Kylie.”
Rumors of an engagement between the pair erupted earlier this year — and exacerbated the friction with Chalamet’s family, sources say.
Chalamet is said to have bought Jenner a $300,000 ring, prompting some family members to brand the prospect of marriage a “horrible error.”
They are also said to feel it is a “total mystery” about what they have in common and think Chalamet “only likes Kylie for her body and looks.”
Insiders say Chalamet’s sister Pauline is leading the charge in the campaign to get him to ditch Jenner.
The underlying tension is said to stem from a “clash of worlds.”
A source claimed: “Timothée’s family is snobby, intellectual and artistic, and they frankly view the Kardashian-Jenner family as trashy.
“They worry Timothée will be persuaded into brand deals and appearances on their TV show with them, and it will ruin his A-list reputation and standing in Hollywood.”
Our source added the actor’s family has never invited Jenner’s relatives for dinner or to parties.
While Jenner and Chalamet have been linked to plans for a future together, including house hunting in Europe — where they vacationed recently in St Tropez — the insider says Kylie is growing frustrated he hasn’t advanced their wedding plans.
A source said: “Kylie’s been patient, knowing that families need time to warm up, but after two years, the distance is painful.
“She doesn’t expect to be invited to join his family events all the time but would appreciate the chance to mingle now and then.
“She also knows getting their blessing is key to bagging him as a husband, which is what she desperately wants.”
Chalamet keeps a “respectful distance” from the Kardashian clan, sources say.
It’s in contrast with some of Jenner’s past partners, such as Pete Davidson, who mingled frequently with the family.
The insider added: “Kylie is clearly head over heels and eager to prove everyone wrong — his family included.
“But with Timothée’s lifestyle and opportunities, no one would be shocked if it all fell apart tomorrow.
“While their chemistry is undeniable, their chances of a ‘happily ever after’ seem doomed already by a family rift that is basically unfixable.
“His family and hers are just from different worlds and have totally different viewpoints.”