EXCLUSIVE: Bitter Custody War Explodes as Travis Scott Fumes Over Kylie 'Encouraging' Their Two Kids to Treat Lover Timothée Chalamet 'As Their Second Dad'

Hollywood darling Timothée Chalamet is bonding with Kylie Jenner's little ones as their romance heats up, but that's got the kids' rapper dad, Travis Scott, up in arms, said insiders who see chaos and a bitter custody war looming.

The 27-year-old reality vixen and her hunky 29-year-old movie star boyfriend were all over each other, making out at California's Coachella music festival, where the cosmetics queen also brought along daughter Stormi, 7, and son Aire, 3.

In a social media video, Aire was seen in Jenner's arms as she prepped for a day at the festival, and Stormi was spotted enjoying her dad Travis' music show, which the Complete Unknown Oscar nominee skipped, claiming "it felt awkward and weird."