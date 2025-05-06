EXCLUSIVE: Bitter Custody War Explodes as Travis Scott Fumes Over Kylie 'Encouraging' Their Two Kids to Treat Lover Timothée Chalamet 'As Their Second Dad'
Hollywood darling Timothée Chalamet is bonding with Kylie Jenner's little ones as their romance heats up, but that's got the kids' rapper dad, Travis Scott, up in arms, said insiders who see chaos and a bitter custody war looming.
The 27-year-old reality vixen and her hunky 29-year-old movie star boyfriend were all over each other, making out at California's Coachella music festival, where the cosmetics queen also brought along daughter Stormi, 7, and son Aire, 3.
In a social media video, Aire was seen in Jenner's arms as she prepped for a day at the festival, and Stormi was spotted enjoying her dad Travis' music show, which the Complete Unknown Oscar nominee skipped, claiming "it felt awkward and weird."
And when Jenner and Chalamet weren't partying, they were playing happy little family with her two kids – but the cozy relationship is reportedly not going over well with 33-year-old Scott, shared a source.
"Timothée is so good with them, they love to play hide and seek together. He reads to them and is very sweet, they love him," said an insider.
"Travis has been very patient but he doesn't like how Kylie's encouraging the kids to treat Timothée as their second dad.
"To be fair, Timothée is trying not to overstep boundaries, but Kylie wants him to know the kids better. Stormi and Aire are sweet on him. They just love hanging out with Mommy's boyfriend."
Meanwhile, the Dune hero is reportedly "scared" of Scott and wants to avoid him, according to the source.
"He's nervous to be around him, but it's not Timothée that Travis is angry about," spilled the insider. "He's more pissed at Kylie for making rules to suit herself."
Said another source: "Travis didn't see Timothée at all, but would not have cared if he did. He would never avoid him. In fact, it was the other way around.
"Kylie took the kids, Kendall [Jenner], and bodyguards to Travis's backstage area so he could see Stormi. But Timothée didn't go."
Scott is reportedly also steamed at how Kylie is with the kids.
"She always has loads of people helping and relies on nannies a lot," said a source.
"She expects Travis to pick up the slack and now, according to him, she's got the nerve to push the kids on her boyfriend.
"It's making Travis mad enough to go after her legally. If he does fight her for more custody she won't take it well – it's guaranteed to be a battle."