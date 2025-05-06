Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Travis Scott
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Bitter Custody War Explodes as Travis Scott Fumes Over Kylie 'Encouraging' Their Two Kids to Treat Lover Timothée Chalamet 'As Their Second Dad'

Photos of Travis Scott, Kyle Jenner and Timothee Chalamet
Source: MEGA

Travis Scott fumes as Kylie allegedly encourages kids to view Timothée Chalamet as second dad.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 6 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Hollywood darling Timothée Chalamet is bonding with Kylie Jenner's little ones as their romance heats up, but that's got the kids' rapper dad, Travis Scott, up in arms, said insiders who see chaos and a bitter custody war looming.

The 27-year-old reality vixen and her hunky 29-year-old movie star boyfriend were all over each other, making out at California's Coachella music festival, where the cosmetics queen also brought along daughter Stormi, 7, and son Aire, 3.

In a social media video, Aire was seen in Jenner's arms as she prepped for a day at the festival, and Stormi was spotted enjoying her dad Travis' music show, which the Complete Unknown Oscar nominee skipped, claiming "it felt awkward and weird."

Article continues below advertisement
travis scott kylie kids timothee chalamet second dad
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet skipped Travis Scott's Coachella show, calling it 'awkward and weird.'

Article continues below advertisement

And when Jenner and Chalamet weren't partying, they were playing happy little family with her two kids – but the cozy relationship is reportedly not going over well with 33-year-old Scott, shared a source.

"Timothée is so good with them, they love to play hide and seek together. He reads to them and is very sweet, they love him," said an insider.

"Travis has been very patient but he doesn't like how Kylie's encouraging the kids to treat Timothée as their second dad.

"To be fair, Timothée is trying not to overstep boundaries, but Kylie wants him to know the kids better. Stormi and Aire are sweet on him. They just love hanging out with Mommy's boyfriend."

Article continues below advertisement
travis scott kylie kids timothee chalamet second dad
Source: MEGA

Stormi and Aire are reportedly loving playtime with their mom's movie star beau, Chalamet.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the Dune hero is reportedly "scared" of Scott and wants to avoid him, according to the source.

"He's nervous to be around him, but it's not Timothée that Travis is angry about," spilled the insider. "He's more pissed at Kylie for making rules to suit herself."

Said another source: "Travis didn't see Timothée at all, but would not have cared if he did. He would never avoid him. In fact, it was the other way around.

"Kylie took the kids, Kendall [Jenner], and bodyguards to Travis's backstage area so he could see Stormi. But Timothée didn't go."

Article continues below advertisement
travis scott kylie kids timothee chalamet second dad
Source: MEGA

Kendall Jenner joined Kylie and the kids backstage at Travis Scott's Coachella performance.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Blake Lively

EXCLUSIVE: 'Fired' Met Staffer Reveals 'Surprising' Run-In With Blake Lively and the One Celebrity Who 'Was Not Friendly' At All

Photo of Blake Shelton and Morgan Wallen

EXCLUSIVE: Blake Shelton Tells Country Bad Boy Morgan Wallen 'Being a Jerk is Now Way to Get Ahead in Showbiz' After His Shock 'SNL' Walk Off

Scott is reportedly also steamed at how Kylie is with the kids.

"She always has loads of people helping and relies on nannies a lot," said a source.

"She expects Travis to pick up the slack and now, according to him, she's got the nerve to push the kids on her boyfriend.

"It's making Travis mad enough to go after her legally. If he does fight her for more custody she won't take it well – it's guaranteed to be a battle."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.