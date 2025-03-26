EXCLUSIVE: Timothée Chalamet 'Slaps Kylie Jenner With Ban on PDAs' As He's Worried 'Cringey' Snaps of Kisses Will 'Stop Him Being Considered An Acting Heavyweight'
Spooked Timothée Chalamet has taken a step back romancing Kylie Jenner in public after becoming worried the Kardashian brand is tarnishing his image.
The Oscar-nominated star and billionaire Jenner have been spotted draped all over each other in recent months but the atmosphere changed at the recent Indian Wells Open tennis tournament in California where things looked decidedly frosty, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources tell us the 29-year-old star is reportedly feeling the heat as he grapples with the impact his high-profile romance with the 27-year-old reality star could have on his career.
Friends advising him to tone down the public displays of affection, cautioning that his relationship might overshadow his professional achievements as his lover's mum Kris Jenner makes overtures to snag the actor to appear in the family's ailing TV show.
Our insider said: "This past couple of weeks, he’s really pulled away, seemingly avoiding public outings with her, leaving Kylie in a state of panic. While he hasn’t explicitly said anything, she’s getting the distinct vibe that those around him are hinting that their relationship could hurt his shining star status.
"It’s enough to send Kylie into a tailspin, she’s genuinely worried he might just walk away. Meanwhile, Kris is in full mama bear mode, dreaming of a fairytale romance with her daughter and one of Hollywood's biggest heartthrobs.
"There’s no way she’ll let this relationship falter without putting up a good fight! Normally, Kylie wouldn’t stand for Kris meddling, but these days, she’s desperate to keep the love of her life close.
"So, she’s officially giving her mom the green light to work her magic and help salvage this romance before it slips through her fingers!"
Chalamet and Jenner have enjoyed a series of outings during the awards season, putting on loved-up displays at the Golden Globes, BAFTAs and Oscars.
But their tennis date seemed to be in marked contrast as her ignored her kisses, face cups and even tummy rubs to keep his eyes on the action on the court.
We have how skinny Chalamet has sparked a new anorexia craze after revealing he put on a whopping 20lbs to play rail-thin Bob Dylan.
His images are being shared on social media pages and the dark web, on so-called 'ano-spo' sites dedicated to promoting deadly anorexia-style thinning techniques, RadarOnline.com revealed.
Deluded fans are swapping images of their body shapes online – far are too upsetting for this news outlet to publish – after he confessed he needed to add a ton of weight to play the folk hero.
And we've told how young male fans were desperate to capture his scrawny 'Noodle Boys' appearance.
The actor is one of several rising stars dubbed the 'Noodle Boys' because their limbs are as skinny as ramen strings.
One social commentator, Jeffrey McCune, a professor at the University of Rochester, said of the fashion for casting wispy males as leading men in movies: "There is a true desire to have something other than this aggressive, belligerent, overtly predatory kind of white masculinity.
"This trend might be saying that there’s a white visual desire for something less hard."