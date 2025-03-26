Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Timothee Chalamet
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Timothée Chalamet 'Slaps Kylie Jenner With Ban on PDAs' As He's Worried 'Cringey' Snaps of Kisses Will 'Stop Him Being Considered An Acting Heavyweight'

timothee chalamet bans pda kylie jenner pp
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet is said to hate PDAs with girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

March 26 2025, Updated 11:28 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Spooked Timothée Chalamet has taken a step back romancing Kylie Jenner in public after becoming worried the Kardashian brand is tarnishing his image.

The Oscar-nominated star and billionaire Jenner have been spotted draped all over each other in recent months but the atmosphere changed at the recent Indian Wells Open tennis tournament in California where things looked decidedly frosty, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
timothee chalamet mysterious journey bob dylan rise
Source: MEGA

Chalamet is desperate to be taken seriously as a Hollywood thesp – not a reality TV sidekick.

Article continues below advertisement

Sources tell us the 29-year-old star is reportedly feeling the heat as he grapples with the impact his high-profile romance with the 27-year-old reality star could have on his career.

Friends advising him to tone down the public displays of affection, cautioning that his relationship might overshadow his professional achievements as his lover's mum Kris Jenner makes overtures to snag the actor to appear in the family's ailing TV show.

Our insider said: "This past couple of weeks, he’s really pulled away, seemingly avoiding public outings with her, leaving Kylie in a state of panic. While he hasn’t explicitly said anything, she’s getting the distinct vibe that those around him are hinting that their relationship could hurt his shining star status.

"It’s enough to send Kylie into a tailspin, she’s genuinely worried he might just walk away. Meanwhile, Kris is in full mama bear mode, dreaming of a fairytale romance with her daughter and one of Hollywood's biggest heartthrobs.

"There’s no way she’ll let this relationship falter without putting up a good fight! Normally, Kylie wouldn’t stand for Kris meddling, but these days, she’s desperate to keep the love of her life close.

"So, she’s officially giving her mom the green light to work her magic and help salvage this romance before it slips through her fingers!"

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner timothee chalamet oscars
Source: ABC

The pair got cozy at this year's Oscars – but insiders say it left Chalamet inwardly cringing.

Article continues below advertisement

Chalamet and Jenner have enjoyed a series of outings during the awards season, putting on loved-up displays at the Golden Globes, BAFTAs and Oscars.

But their tennis date seemed to be in marked contrast as her ignored her kisses, face cups and even tummy rubs to keep his eyes on the action on the court.

We have how skinny Chalamet has sparked a new anorexia craze after revealing he put on a whopping 20lbs to play rail-thin Bob Dylan.

His images are being shared on social media pages and the dark web, on so-called 'ano-spo' sites dedicated to promoting deadly anorexia-style thinning techniques, RadarOnline.com revealed.

Deluded fans are swapping images of their body shapes online – far are too upsetting for this news outlet to publish – after he confessed he needed to add a ton of weight to play the folk hero.

Article continues below advertisement
timothee chalamet anorexia site thinspiration skeletal actor massive amount weight ultra skinny bob dylan
Source: MEGA

Chalamet worships his idol Bob Dylan's reclusive lifestyle.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
meghan markle snow

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Planning to Sell SEX TOYS' as She 'Continues Mission To Become Gwyneth Paltrow 2.0'

king charles cannabis kill pain cancer pp

EXCLUSIVE: Green-Fingered King Charles, 76, 'Secretly Growing Cannabis Supply on Royal Grounds' to 'Kill Pain of Brutal Cancer Fight'

And we've told how young male fans were desperate to capture his scrawny 'Noodle Boys' appearance.

The actor is one of several rising stars dubbed the 'Noodle Boys' because their limbs are as skinny as ramen strings.

One social commentator, Jeffrey McCune, a professor at the University of Rochester, said of the fashion for casting wispy males as leading men in movies: "There is a true desire to have something other than this aggressive, belligerent, overtly predatory kind of white masculinity.

"This trend might be saying that there’s a white visual desire for something less hard."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.