EXCLUSIVE: Timothée Chalamet 'Slaps Kylie Jenner With Ban on PDAs' As He's Worried 'Cringey' Snaps of Kisses Will 'Stop Him Being Considered An Acting Heavyweight'

Sources tell us the 29-year-old star is reportedly feeling the heat as he grapples with the impact his high-profile romance with the 27-year-old reality star could have on his career.

Friends advising him to tone down the public displays of affection, cautioning that his relationship might overshadow his professional achievements as his lover's mum Kris Jenner makes overtures to snag the actor to appear in the family's ailing TV show.

Our insider said: "This past couple of weeks, he’s really pulled away, seemingly avoiding public outings with her, leaving Kylie in a state of panic. While he hasn’t explicitly said anything, she’s getting the distinct vibe that those around him are hinting that their relationship could hurt his shining star status.

"It’s enough to send Kylie into a tailspin, she’s genuinely worried he might just walk away. Meanwhile, Kris is in full mama bear mode, dreaming of a fairytale romance with her daughter and one of Hollywood's biggest heartthrobs.

"There’s no way she’ll let this relationship falter without putting up a good fight! Normally, Kylie wouldn’t stand for Kris meddling, but these days, she’s desperate to keep the love of her life close.

"So, she’s officially giving her mom the green light to work her magic and help salvage this romance before it slips through her fingers!"