Revealed: The Brutal Reason Kylie Jenner Is HATED By Timothée Chalamet's Inner Circle — And His Extreme Retaliation!
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have defied the odds by becoming one of Hollywood's power couples.
And now RadarOnline.com can reveal just how brutal the A Complete Unknown star has acted towards his now former friends who warned him about dating a Kardashian.
A source said: "Some of Timothée's pals didn't think it was smart to get involved with the Kardashian clan.
"They sat him down and expressed their fears that despite his many awards and nominations, the industry wouldn't take him seriously if he was linked to Kylie.
"He knew from the beginning that it wasn't just a fling with Kylie.
"'He not only decided not to listen to his friends, but to also cut ties."
The couple's romance blossomed in January 2023 when they were both invited to attend a Jean Paul Gaultier show in Paris.
They are said to have connected over mutual friends, a shared taste in music, and their similarly "goofy" personalities.
That same year, they were then seen attending a Beyonce concert, the U.S. Open and a Saturday Night Live afterparty following Chalamet's hosting stint that November.
The actor, 29, was even spotted in the background of the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve soirée.
Jenner and Chalamet's vastly different upbringings have fueled the uncertainty over their surprising romance.
Jenner, 27, grew up surrounded by excess wealth as the youngest sibling of reality TV royalty.
She came of age in front of the cameras and was afforded little privacy as her teenage tantrums and family struggles – including her reaction to father Caitlyn (née Bruce) Jenner's transition – were aired to millions.
Meanwhile, Chalamet was raised in a federally subsidized artists' building in Manhattan with his journalist father Marc Chalamet, his dancer-turned-real estate agent mother Nicole Flender and his sister Pauline.
Fame only started licking at his heels in 2017 after his critically acclaimed role in gay romance Call Me by Your Name.
So it is perhaps no surprise that the Hollywood heartthrob is worried about how much privacy he's willing to sacrifice.
A separate source said: "He really only wants to be a headline with his work, not his relationship, so he can be apprehensive at times."
His unease was apparent last weekend when Jenner grabbed him and awkwardly attempted to steal a kiss as they posed for a picture at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.
"He is very much in love with Kylie, but he does get a little shy with PDA as he knows eyeballs are watching," said another insider.
Sources previously revealed the actor was uncomfortable with the coverage of their heavy PDA at the Golden Globes last year and feared it could distract from his film, Dune 2, which he was promoting at the time.
"Their kiss took away from the reason he was there," said a source. "His career is taking off, and he wants to protect it and let it thrive based on his talent – not who he is or isn't dating."
But the pair weathered his unease and now "spend every waking second together."
"What they have is real, despite what the naysayers believe," the insider insisted.