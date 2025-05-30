EXCLUSIVE: Why Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Have Fans Convinced They Are Secretly Married — 'Legit Thought She Eloped!'

The photos, intended to promote her new $80 Cosmic 2.0 fragrance, were taken in a strapless Lou de Bètoly dress with matching lace stockings.

But the bridal vibes were unmistakable.

The slicked-back hair, dewy makeup, and subtle accessories only fueled suspicions the images were more than just a campaign.

"It was giving FULL wedding energy vibes," a source close to Jenner said. "She knew exactly what she was doing with this post."

They added even if it was not proof she and Chalamet are hitched, it was a "big sign to him to put a ring on it" as she is "despearate to bag his A-list star power permanently for herself."

Kylie and 29-year-old Chalamet, who generated hugs best actor Oscar buzz for his turn as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, first stunned fans when their relationship was revealed in 2023.

Since then, they've slowly gone public, including a joint appearance at the Golden Globes and, more recently, on the red carpet at the David di Donatello Awards in Rome.

There, Jenner wore a Schiaparelli ear cuff shaped like a hand—with an engagement ring.

"She’s been dropping major marriage hints," said a stylist familiar with the look. "That earring was no accident."

Friends also tell us Jenner was also massively supportive of Chalamet throughout his recent press tour for A Complete Unknown.

"She was at the afterparties, the Berlin Film Festival, the Globes, even the BAFTAs," a source said. "She wasn't hiding and was acting like a supportive wife."