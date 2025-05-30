EXCLUSIVE: Why Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Have Fans Convinced They Are Secretly Married — 'Legit Thought She Eloped!'
Kylie Jenner has never been shy about making a statement, but her latest Instagram post has fans convinced she may have made the ultimate one, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 26-year-old beauty mogul ignited a frenzy over the weekend after posting photos in a white lace dress, sparking speculation she had quietly married Timothée Chalamet.
"Legit thought she eloped and this was an iconic wedding dress," one fan commented.
Another wrote: "Not me zooming in on the left hand."
Huge Clues
The photos, intended to promote her new $80 Cosmic 2.0 fragrance, were taken in a strapless Lou de Bètoly dress with matching lace stockings.
But the bridal vibes were unmistakable.
The slicked-back hair, dewy makeup, and subtle accessories only fueled suspicions the images were more than just a campaign.
"It was giving FULL wedding energy vibes," a source close to Jenner said. "She knew exactly what she was doing with this post."
They added even if it was not proof she and Chalamet are hitched, it was a "big sign to him to put a ring on it" as she is "despearate to bag his A-list star power permanently for herself."
Kylie and 29-year-old Chalamet, who generated hugs best actor Oscar buzz for his turn as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, first stunned fans when their relationship was revealed in 2023.
Since then, they've slowly gone public, including a joint appearance at the Golden Globes and, more recently, on the red carpet at the David di Donatello Awards in Rome.
There, Jenner wore a Schiaparelli ear cuff shaped like a hand—with an engagement ring.
"She’s been dropping major marriage hints," said a stylist familiar with the look. "That earring was no accident."
Friends also tell us Jenner was also massively supportive of Chalamet throughout his recent press tour for A Complete Unknown.
"She was at the afterparties, the Berlin Film Festival, the Globes, even the BAFTAs," a source said. "She wasn't hiding and was acting like a supportive wife."
PDAs
According to insiders, the relationship has moved fast behind closed doors.
"They're practically living together," said one source who's been to Jenner’s $36million Holmby Hills estate. |Timothée’s car is there more than it isn't. He's been fully absorbed into her life – the kids, family, business... everything."
Jenner has two children – Stormi, 7, and Aire, 3 – with her rapper ex Travis Scott, 33.
The pair officially ended their on-again, off-again relationship in 2023.
"Kylie is focused on her family and her empire," a friend said. "She doesn't have time for drama. Timothée gives her calm."
Chalamet, who previously dated Lourdes Leon, Lily-Rose Depp, Eiza González and most recently actress Taylor Russell, is said to be serious about Jenner and her children.
"He's built a real bond with the kids," a source close to the couple said. "He's also super-respectful of Travis' role as their biological dad and he's not trying to replace anyone – he's just present."
Inseparable
The couple reportedly met years ago through designer Haider Ackermann, and may have first crossed paths at Nobu Malibu in 2019.
"It wasn't love at first sight," said one fashion insider. "But something shifted last year. She pursued it. He responded. And now here we are."
As for the Chalamets, the match seems to have family approval.
"I have to say she's lovely," Chalamet’s mother has said. "She's very nice to me."
Still, fans remain convinced something more official has taken place.
"If they got married, I wouldn't be shocked," one follower wrote, adding: "This has been building for a while.
Another added: "If the wedding's on The Kardashians, I'm setting a reminder now."