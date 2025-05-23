Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Kylie Jenner
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Clingy, Insecure and Jealous' Kylie Jenner 'Desperate' for Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet to Stop Movie Sex Scenes — After Gwyneth Paltrow Gushed About How A-Lister Turned Her On

kylie jenner timothee chalamet quit sex scenes gwyneth paltrow
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner wants Timothée Chalamet to stop sex scenes after Gwyneth Paltrow praised chemistry.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 23 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Ultra-clingy Kylie Jenner wants beau Timothée Chalamet to knock off on-screen love scenes, and RadarOnline.com can reveal her pestering may push him away

The mega-rich makeup mogul, 27, has fallen head over heels for the Hollywood hunk, 29, but according to a source she's terrified of losing him and her jealousy has put their two-year romance at risk.

"Kylie is being totally irrational," our insider said. "She's convinced that everyone is out to snatch Timothée away from her. It's true that women circle him constantly, but he's been plenty clear that it's Kylie he wants."

Article continues below advertisement

Jealousy

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner timothee chalamet quit sex scenes gwyneth paltrow
Source: MEGA

Gwyneth Paltrow's steamy scenes with Timothée Chalamet have left Kylie Jenner spiraling with jealousy.

Article continues below advertisement

The insider added: "It's too bad she can’t seem to just take that at face value and stop all the stressing."

According to reports, Jenner flipped out after 52-year-old stunner Gwyneth Paltrow, who plays Chalamet's love interest in the upcoming film Marty Supreme, boasted about their lusty clinches.

"I mean, we have a lot of sex in this movie. There's a lot – a lot," Paltrow said in a recent interview.

Now sources tell us "insecure" Jenner is pushing Chalemet to avoid lip-locks and steamier stuff going forward.

Article continues below advertisement

Desperate Plea

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner timothee chalamet quit sex scenes gwyneth paltrow
Source: MEGA

Chalamet's recent Oscar buzz and on-screen chemistry with other leading ladies including Elle Fanning and Monica Barbaro has overwhelmed Jenner.

Article continues below advertisement

Our insider went on: "It bugs her to watch scenes of Timothée kissing other girls. She's jealous of the beauties he's starred with. Now she's henpecking and drawing boundaries and issuing him with a desperate plea to stop doing steamy scenes.

"She wants him to go for roles worthy of his superior talent and not be portrayed as a sex symbol. She just doesn't like other women getting their hands on him."

Chalamet's award-winning turn as music legend Bob Dylan in the biopic A Complete Unknown saw him cozying up to big-screen lovelies Elle Fanning, 27, and Monica Barbaro, 34.

Article continues below advertisement

Stubborn Refusal

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

EXCLUSIVE: How A-Listers are 'Running Scared' Amid Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial — 'They Know Giving Evidence Could Crush Their Careers'

Photo of Felicity Huffman, Marcia Cross, Teri Hatcher and Eva Longoria.

EXCLUSIVE: 'Desperate Housewives' Stars 'Fuming' Over Reboot of the Show — As It 'Won't Feature Any of Them'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner timothee chalamet quit sex scenes gwyneth paltrow
Source: MEGA

Chalamet's refusal to ditch love scenes could spell trouble as Jenner's insecurities reach boiling point.

"That was hard for Kylie. She tried to play it cool, but it took a toll on her.Now with Gwyneth bragging about all the sex scenes she had with Timothée, she's snapped," our source went on.

They added: "The problem is he's not going to want to limit the roles he can take. Timothée says kissing a costar is just work, and there's nothing romantic about it. But Jenner’s afraid he’ll walk away from her if these love scenes continue.

"The reality is she's at risk of driving him away with talk like that."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.