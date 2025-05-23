EXCLUSIVE: 'Clingy, Insecure and Jealous' Kylie Jenner 'Desperate' for Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet to Stop Movie Sex Scenes — After Gwyneth Paltrow Gushed About How A-Lister Turned Her On
Ultra-clingy Kylie Jenner wants beau Timothée Chalamet to knock off on-screen love scenes, and RadarOnline.com can reveal her pestering may push him away
The mega-rich makeup mogul, 27, has fallen head over heels for the Hollywood hunk, 29, but according to a source she's terrified of losing him and her jealousy has put their two-year romance at risk.
"Kylie is being totally irrational," our insider said. "She's convinced that everyone is out to snatch Timothée away from her. It's true that women circle him constantly, but he's been plenty clear that it's Kylie he wants."
Jealousy
The insider added: "It's too bad she can’t seem to just take that at face value and stop all the stressing."
According to reports, Jenner flipped out after 52-year-old stunner Gwyneth Paltrow, who plays Chalamet's love interest in the upcoming film Marty Supreme, boasted about their lusty clinches.
"I mean, we have a lot of sex in this movie. There's a lot – a lot," Paltrow said in a recent interview.
Now sources tell us "insecure" Jenner is pushing Chalemet to avoid lip-locks and steamier stuff going forward.
Desperate Plea
Our insider went on: "It bugs her to watch scenes of Timothée kissing other girls. She's jealous of the beauties he's starred with. Now she's henpecking and drawing boundaries and issuing him with a desperate plea to stop doing steamy scenes.
"She wants him to go for roles worthy of his superior talent and not be portrayed as a sex symbol. She just doesn't like other women getting their hands on him."
Chalamet's award-winning turn as music legend Bob Dylan in the biopic A Complete Unknown saw him cozying up to big-screen lovelies Elle Fanning, 27, and Monica Barbaro, 34.
Stubborn Refusal
"That was hard for Kylie. She tried to play it cool, but it took a toll on her.Now with Gwyneth bragging about all the sex scenes she had with Timothée, she's snapped," our source went on.
They added: "The problem is he's not going to want to limit the roles he can take. Timothée says kissing a costar is just work, and there's nothing romantic about it. But Jenner’s afraid he’ll walk away from her if these love scenes continue.
"The reality is she's at risk of driving him away with talk like that."