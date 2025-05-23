Ultra-clingy Kylie Jenner wants beau Timothée Chalamet to knock off on-screen love scenes, and RadarOnline.com can reveal her pestering may push him away

The mega-rich makeup mogul, 27, has fallen head over heels for the Hollywood hunk, 29, but according to a source she's terrified of losing him and her jealousy has put their two-year romance at risk.

"Kylie is being totally irrational," our insider said. "She's convinced that everyone is out to snatch Timothée away from her. It's true that women circle him constantly, but he's been plenty clear that it's Kylie he wants."