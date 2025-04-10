Timothée Chalamet 'Slapped with Sex Scenes Ban' by 'Jealous' Girlfriend Kylie Jenner — As She 'Rages Over Gwyneth Paltrow Gushing About Their Movie Hook-Up'
Kylie Jenner has banned boyfriend Timothée Chalamet from filming sex scenes after Gwyneth Paltrow gushed over their randy antics.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the reality star, 27, has been angered by Paltrow's comments and isn’t comfortable with the Wonka actor being intimate on screen.
The Goop founder, 52, revealed the Hollywood duo shared numerous sex scenes in new movie Marty Supreme and even asked an on-set intimacy coordinator to step back.
She said: "There's now something called an intimacy coordinator, which I didn't even know existed. Back in my day, you just got naked, got in the bed, and the camera rolled!"
But her interview didn't go down well with multimillionaire Jenner who now wants to ban him from future love-making scenes.
A source said: “Timothée has no problem being intimate in movies, but Kylie doesn't like it. She doesn't appreciate all the details and doesn't want him to film any more sex scenes moving forward."
Chalamet, 29, remains as committed as ever to his billionaire girlfriend and according to reports is ready to propose.
Indeed, he's already picked out an engagement ring ahead of a possible wedding this year.
The couple has also been exploring luxurious properties in Europe as they attempt to establish roots to help balance their hectic schedules.
However, the insider says the Marty Supreme situation has sparked significant tension between the pair recently.
Two people close to Chalamet said it would be "a terrible mistake" if the pair, who've been together for two years, went ahead with a wedding.
One family member admitted there was bewilderment about how "two complete opposites" would want to spend the rest of their lives together.
"It's a mystery," the family member said. "Many of us don't understand how they connect and click."
The latest furor, however, will see the doubts over their relationship continue to swirl.
"It has been the main source of tension between them lately, and it’s something that has been deeply bothering them,” continued the source, who fears Chalamet could limit himself in future projects if he agrees with Jenner's stance.
"He wants to explore everything as an actor and artist. It's the biggest moment of tension between them since they started dating."
RadarOnline.com recently revealed the Kardashians are desperate to make the relationship work and "momager" Kris Jenner is hopeful of attracting Chalamet onto their reality show to boost flagging ratings.
A source close to the family said: "Now that they’re comfortable being seen together as an established couple, Kris is eager to leverage this romance to its fullest.
"This relationship is a game-changer for Kylie's public image.
"But being the savvy businesswoman she is, Kris envisions using it to enhance the family brand even more.
"Her ultimate goal? To get Timothée on The Kardashians. With the show at such a pivotal moment, any move to boost their ratings will be significant, especially to attract a younger demographic."
"Kris sees Timothée as the golden ticket and now she's got her sights set on him to help boost her brand she'll be utterly determined to land her daughter's man for the show," they added.