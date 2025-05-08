How 'Snob' Timothée Chalamet Tuned Out Lover Kylie Jenner's 'Second-Class Citizen' Friends – 'He Makes Excuses to Avoid Them'
Movie star Timothée Chalamet is sweet on Kylie Jenner, but RadarOnline.com can reveal he acts like a snob – tuning out her friends and making excuses to avoid them – leaving the megabucks fashionista bummed out.
An insider said: "He seems above it all and treats her friends like second-class citizens and doesn't want to have any interaction with them.
"It's embarrassing for Kylie, who has tried to justify his behavior by saying he's tired or busy. The truth is – he doesn't like her friends.
"What he and Kylie have is special, and he doesn't want to socialize. She's tried to talk to him about it, but she can't make him do what he doesn't want to do and there's nothing that's going to change him."
Also, insiders said that the 29-year-old Dune star can barely tolerate his 27-year-old galpal's meddling family, especially mom Kris Jenner.
"Her family is hard enough for him to take, and he's giving them the slip, too," said the insider. "He'll make the occasional appearance but doesn't join her for all the family dinners or special occasions.
"She usually just brings the kids."
Meanwhile, some try to excuse the Hollywood hunk by insisting he's "shy" and "awkward" around crowds, and even with her circle of friends.
"Kylie would like to believe that, but she realizes now that shyness has nothing to do with it. He's just impossible," said a source. "It upsets her because her friends are b------- what a miserable snob Timothée is, and Kylie wanted them to like him."
Adding salt to the wound, her pals prefer being around her baby daddy, Travis Scott, father of her kids, Stormi, 7, and Aire, 3.
"Travis was more of a fun guy," says the insider. "He'd treat them to dinner and drinks and was sociable."
The makeup mogul recently had a fun evening out and was singing in the car with pal Stassie Karanikolaou. A few nights earlier, she grabbed dinner with sister Kendall Jenner and friend Hailey Bieber.
Adds the insider: "It's important for Kylie to show her friends she's still their friend and a good-time girl.
"But Timothée's snubbing of them is the elephant in the room."