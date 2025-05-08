How 'Snob' Timothée Chalamet Tuned Out Lover Kylie Jenner's 'Second-Class Citizen' Friends – 'He Makes Excuses to Avoid Them'

Movie star Timothée Chalamet is sweet on Kylie Jenner, but RadarOnline.com can reveal he acts like a snob – tuning out her friends and making excuses to avoid them – leaving the megabucks fashionista bummed out.

An insider said: "He seems above it all and treats her friends like second-class citizens and doesn't want to have any interaction with them.

"It's embarrassing for Kylie, who has tried to justify his behavior by saying he's tired or busy. The truth is – he doesn't like her friends.