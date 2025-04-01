EXCLUSIVE: How Kylie Jenner is Turning Timothée Chalamet Kisses Into 'Instagram Fodder' — Despite His 'Hatred of PDAs'
Kylie Jenner couldn't keep her hands off her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, during an appearance at the BNP Paribas Indian Wells Open, but there seemed to be big signs the reality star is simply showing off for Instagram.
The couple were captured on camera during the sporting event, and Kylie appeared to be all about it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kylie, wearing a red printed crop top and sunglasses, grabbed her man's face at one point while smiling, kissing him multiple times while the Oscar-nominated actor attempted to keep his eyes on the match between French player Ugo Humbert and Holger Rune from Denmark on March 9.
Chalamet, rocking a casual striped button-down shirt, seemed to roll his eyes at one point, as Kylie then rubbed his stomach. However, celebrity body language expert Inbaal Honigman believes there's more than meets the eye with this interaction.
She told RadarOnline.com: "Kylie cradles (Chalamet's) face in both hands and pulls him in for a kiss. But rather than a natural, quick peck, it’s a highly performative gesture – an 'Instagram kiss,' where she poses cheek to cheek before pouting dramatically at him.
"This seems like a deliberate message to the public, reinforcing the idea that everything is fine.”
Our source added: "Timothée does kiss her back, but his response is telling. Instead of a warm smile, he smirks at Kylie, then immediately reaches for his drink and rolls his eyes as he takes a sip.
"The eye roll is exaggerated, and his entire reaction comes across as subtly passive-aggressive – perhaps a sign that he isn’t entirely comfortable putting on a display for an audience.”
All this comes as the A Complete Unknown star, 29, is said to be struggling with his high-profile romance and the potential impact it could have on his blossoming career.
An insider told us: "This past couple of weeks, he’s really pulled away, seemingly avoiding public outings with her, leaving Kylie in a state of panic. While he hasn’t explicitly said anything, she’s getting the distinct vibe that those around him are hinting that their relationship could hurt his shining star status. It’s enough to send Kylie into a tailspin, she’s genuinely worried he might just walk away."
The source also claimed Kylie's mother, Kris Jenner, is going above and beyond to make sure this Hollywood relationship stays the course.
"Kris is in full mama bear mode, dreaming of a fairytale romance with her daughter and one of Hollywood's biggest heartthrobs," the insider continued.
They added: "There’s no way she’ll let this relationship falter without putting up a good fight! Normally, Kylie wouldn’t stand for Kris meddling, but these days, she’s desperate to keep the love of her life close.
"So, she’s officially giving her mom the green light to work her magic and help salvage this romance before it slips through her fingers."
However, Kylie also has Chalamet's inner circle to deal with, and they are said to not be the biggest fans of the 27-year-old.
An insider said: "Some of Timothée's pals didn't think it was smart to get involved with the Kardashian clan. They sat him down and expressed their fears that despite his many awards and nominations, the industry wouldn't take him seriously if he was linked to Kylie."
"He knew from the beginning that it wasn't just a fling with Kylie," the source claimed. He not only decided not to listen to his friends, but to also cut ties."
Kylie and Chalamet have also made appearances together at the Golden Globes, BAFTAs, as well as the Academy Awards.