EXCLUSIVE: How Kylie Jenner is Turning Timothée Chalamet Kisses Into 'Instagram Fodder' — Despite His 'Hatred of PDAs'

Kylie, wearing a red printed crop top and sunglasses, grabbed her man's face at one point while smiling, kissing him multiple times while the Oscar-nominated actor attempted to keep his eyes on the match between French player Ugo Humbert and Holger Rune from Denmark on March 9.

Chalamet, rocking a casual striped button-down shirt, seemed to roll his eyes at one point, as Kylie then rubbed his stomach. However, celebrity body language expert Inbaal Honigman believes there's more than meets the eye with this interaction.

She told RadarOnline.com: "Kylie cradles (Chalamet's) face in both hands and pulls him in for a kiss. But rather than a natural, quick peck, it’s a highly performative gesture – an 'Instagram kiss,' where she poses cheek to cheek before pouting dramatically at him.