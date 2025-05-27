EXCLUSIVE: Why Kylie Jenner Has Been 'Forced' to Warn Her Man-Eating Sisters To Keep Their 'Hands Off' Her A-List Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet7am
Vigilant Kylie Jenner is warning her man-hungry sisters, who have been cozying up to her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, whenever they get the chance, to keep their hands off her man, RadarOnline.com can reveal
Although two-time Oscar nominee Chalamet, 29, has been spending time with Jenner’s kids and her momager, Kris Jenner, the 27-year-old makeup mogul is paranoid they could turn him against her or even steal him for themselves.
"Kylie loves her sisters dearly, but she doesn't trust them further than she can throw them, especially now that Kendall [Jenner], Kim and Khloé are all single," our insider said.
All Hers!
According to another insider, one of the rare times Kylie let Kendall and Kim mingle with her and Timothée – at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party – they were "fawning all over him with their mouths hanging open."
"Kylie is convinced that if they were continually allowed to be in the presence of Timothée's bona fide charisma and charm, they'd melt, and she doesn't want that," our source said.
They added: "They're looking for hot guys all the time, and they’ve been known to do this to each other before – like that time when Kim was flirting with Travis Barker years ago."
Paranoid
Barker, who married Kourtney in 2022, admitted in his 2015 memoir that he’d had a "flirty relationship" with Kim way back when she was Paris Hilton' closet organizer.
The two future in-laws went on a few dates, though he insisted they never slept together.
"So Kylie is keeping her eye on Kim, who’s still a big flirt around Travis as far as she can tell," our source said.
They also warned: "She also doesn’t want them telling embarrassing stories about her, as catty sisters are known to do, particularly Khloé. There's tension and competitiveness whenever Khloé's around because she is insecure about her looks and needs affirmation that she's hot and sexy.
"And Kendall is just as bad as she likes to hug and embrace everybody in the room, including her sisters' boyfriends, and Kylie will have none of that happening around Timothée."
The insider added: "Kylie’s determined to keep them away from Timothée. She considers him a real catch, but he's her catch. She found him and she's keeping him."