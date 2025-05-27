EXCLUSIVE: Why Kylie Jenner Has Been 'Forced' to Warn Her Man-Eating Sisters To Keep Their 'Hands Off' Her A-List Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet7am

Vigilant Kylie Jenner is warning her man-hungry sisters, who have been cozying up to her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, whenever they get the chance, to keep their hands off her man, RadarOnline.com can reveal

Although two-time Oscar nominee Chalamet, 29, has been spending time with Jenner’s kids and her momager, Kris Jenner, the 27-year-old makeup mogul is paranoid they could turn him against her or even steal him for themselves.

"Kylie loves her sisters dearly, but she doesn't trust them further than she can throw them, especially now that Kendall [Jenner], Kim and Khloé are all single," our insider said.