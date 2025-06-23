Your tip
Timothee Chalamet
EXCLUSIVE: Timothée Chalamet FINALLY Backing Away From Kardashian Clan Amid Fears They'll End Up Trashing His A-List Career

Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet is finally bacing away from the trashy Kardashians.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 23 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

As Timothée Chalamet's romance with Kylie Jenner heats up, the Oscar-nominee is desperate to keep away from the rest of the Kardashians, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

So far, he's been able to keep the lip-kit mogul's family firmly at arm's length and it's infuriating them.

"Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian can't understand why he's so antisocial and downright snobby towards them," our insider said. "They've extended endless invites to family gatherings, fancy restaurants and weekends away in Palm Springs."

The source added: "Timmy appreciates that Kylie's family is trying to get to know him, but he's wise enough to be aware that they almost certainly have ulterior motives, like getting him onto The Kardashians and using his name and connections for networking purposes."

Brand War

Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner's lavish invites keep getting snubbed by Chalamet.

While the Dune star, 29, isn't totally avoiding Kylier's family and has been to some of Kris Jenner's gatherings, there's no way he'll jet off to Turks and Caicos for one of Kris' famous family getaways or hang out with Khloé and Kim in Calabasas.

"Once in a while Timmy obliges but he's rarely there longer than an hour, and any time he can find an excuse to bail, he does," our source said.

The one exception is Kendall Jenner, 29, who's closer to his age than the other family members – he and Kylie, 27, will occasionally hang with her.

"The guy knows what he's doing, he's getting a ton of free PR by dating Kylie and she's giving him the sex of his life," the insider added. "But as far as being wrapped into the Kardashian world, he's got zero interest whatsoever.

Cautionary Tale

Source: MEGA

Kanye West and Lamar Odom's involvement with the Kardashians is considered a cautionary tale by Chalamet.

"Timmy's seen the likes of Caitlyn Jenner, Kanye West, Lamar Odom and so many other dudes who've been ruined once Kris got her claws into them. He'll be damned if that's his path."

And as someone who's considered a serious actor, he's been warned by his friends and family that dating a reality star could have a negative effect on his career.

"But Timmy's got a very smart head on his shoulders and he's made this decision for himself," the insider said.

