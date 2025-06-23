EXCLUSIVE: Timothée Chalamet FINALLY Backing Away From Kardashian Clan Amid Fears They'll End Up Trashing His A-List Career

As Timothée Chalamet's romance with Kylie Jenner heats up, the Oscar-nominee is desperate to keep away from the rest of the Kardashians, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

So far, he's been able to keep the lip-kit mogul's family firmly at arm's length and it's infuriating them.

"Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian can't understand why he's so antisocial and downright snobby towards them," our insider said. "They've extended endless invites to family gatherings, fancy restaurants and weekends away in Palm Springs."

The source added: "Timmy appreciates that Kylie's family is trying to get to know him, but he's wise enough to be aware that they almost certainly have ulterior motives, like getting him onto The Kardashians and using his name and connections for networking purposes."