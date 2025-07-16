'The Boob God' and 'Real Housewives Of Miami' Surgeon Leonard Hochstein Sued For Botched Surgery and Consent Fail
Miami plastic surgeon Leonard Hochstein, known for his appearances on The Real Housewives of Miami, is accused of botching a risky breast operation and hiding the dangers from his patient in a bombshell lawsuit exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com.
Tanya Draskovic, who lists herself as a content creator and global real estate advisor on her Instagram profile, alleges the doc known as the "Boob God" pushed for a high-risk combo surgery without proper consent. She claims it left her scarred and in pain, as well as needing more surgery, in a malpractice complaint filed June 13, 2025, in Miami-Dade Circuit Court.
'Failed to Explain' Risks
The estimated value of Draskovic's claim exceeds $50,000, and she asks the actual claim be determined by a "fair and just jury."
Draskovic alleges in October 2022, she underwent elective surgery to get a mastopexy, better known as a breast lift, in addition to an implant exchange and a capsulectomy, where scar tissue surrounding a breast implant is removed.
The patient notes Hochstein was required to "disclose all material risks, complications, and reasonable alternatives."
Draskovic says the doctor "failed to explain the heightened risk" of combining the three procedures into a single-stage surgery and "failed to recommend a safer staged approach."
She also alleges Hochstein didn't "disclose the nature and extent of the proposed procedure," in addition to foreseeable risks and safer alternatives in a way she could understand as a patient to make an "informed decision."
'Pain, Disfigurement and Mental Anguish'
Draskovic claims Hochstein failed to properly perform the surgical procedures, and she underwent surgeries for which her informed consent was not properly obtained.
As a result, the patient says she suffered "foreseeable complications" and "permanent injuries." Draskovic alleges she suffered a capsular contracture, where scar tissue forms around the implant and then tightens, causing pain and hardness. She claims it resulted in a "deformity" to her breast.
In addition to her allegedly botched implant, Draskovic says she was left with left shoulder adhesive capsulitis. Also known as "frozen shoulder," the condition causes the shoulder to lose its range of motion while becoming stiff and painful.
Draskovic also claims she suffered "pain, disfigurement, and mental anguish," in addition to needing additional corrective surgeries and the expenses that went with those procedures.
Hochstein's Fiancée Just Dumped Him
The lawsuit is the latest drama to hit Hochstein. The cosmetic surgeon got dumped by his fiancée, Katharina Mazepa, 29, in June.
"After a meaningful chapter together, I’ve made the decision to respectfully end our engagement and return the ring," Mazepa said in a statement. She added she wasn't asked to give back the massive diamond bauble but "insisted" since she "felt it was the right thing to do.:
The model spilled she had "a quiet realization that sometimes love transforms, and letting go with grace is the most dignified path forward."
The Austria-born beauty added she was "fully focused" on her "next chapter with intention, independence and presence."
The former lovebirds revealed they were dating in May 2022, days after Hochstein announced he was splitting from his wife, Lisa Hochstein, after 13 years of marriage. Hochstein and Mazepa first got engaged in July 2023 but called things off one year later.
The plastic surgeon re-proposed in December 2024, one month after finalizing his divorce from Bravo star Lisa.
How Did Hochstein Become Famous?
Hochstein made a name for himself as a prominent South Florida plastic surgeon specializing in breast surgeries. But the scope of his fame widened spectacularly after he and his ex-wife joined Season 2 of RHOM in September 2012.
The couple began dating in 2007 and got engaged the following year. The duo wed at their Miami mansion in October 2009 on the anniversary of their first date.
They announced their split seven months ahead of RHOM 's Season 5 premiere in December 2022. Their marriage breakdown was captured during what was Hochstein's last season on the Bravo hit.
The duo shares two children, son Logan, 10, and daughter Elle, 5, both of whom were born via surrogate.
Written by Beth Shilliday.