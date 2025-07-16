'The Boob God' and 'Real Housewives Of Miami' Surgeon Leonard Hochstein Sued For Botched Surgery and Consent Fail

Tanya Draskovic, who lists herself as a content creator and global real estate advisor on her Instagram profile , alleges the doc known as the "Boob God" pushed for a high-risk combo surgery without proper consent. She claims it left her scarred and in pain, as well as needing more surgery, in a malpractice complaint filed June 13, 2025, in Miami-Dade Circuit Court.

Miami plastic surgeon Leonard Hochstein , known for his appearances on The Real Housewives of Miami , is accused of botching a risky breast operation and hiding the dangers from his patient in a bombshell lawsuit exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com .

Hochstein is being sued by a former patient.

The estimated value of Draskovic's claim exceeds $50,000, and she asks the actual claim be determined by a "fair and just jury."

Draskovic alleges in October 2022, she underwent elective surgery to get a mastopexy, better known as a breast lift, in addition to an implant exchange and a capsulectomy, where scar tissue surrounding a breast implant is removed.

The patient notes Hochstein was required to "disclose all material risks, complications, and reasonable alternatives."

Draskovic says the doctor "failed to explain the heightened risk" of combining the three procedures into a single-stage surgery and "failed to recommend a safer staged approach."

She also alleges Hochstein didn't "disclose the nature and extent of the proposed procedure," in addition to foreseeable risks and safer alternatives in a way she could understand as a patient to make an "informed decision."