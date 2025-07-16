EXCLUSIVE: How Orlando Bloom Is 'Back on the Hunt Bigtime' for Casual Flings As He's on Mission 'To Have Fun' After Painful Katy Perry Split
"I’m just ready to have fun again," Orlando Bloom has told pals as he gets set to sow his wild oats in the wake of his painful separation from Katy Perry.
Sources also tell RadarOnline.com the 48-year-old actor is "fully embracing single life" with gusto following his recent split from the failing singer. The Pirates of the Caribbean star, known for a six-month celibacy vow before meeting Perry in 2016, is now reportedly back to his old ways, flirting freely and enjoying the freedom he once missed.
Bloom's 'Struggles'
Bloom and Perry’s nine-year relationship, officially confirmed as over on July 3, had been under strain for months. According to an insider, the breakup has allegedly brought relief to Bloom, who "struggled all the time to satisfy Katy’s diva ways."
The source added: "Orlando is now focused on his own happiness, free from having to answer to anyone. He’s really missed his independence, and flirting with women again is a big rush; he’s not holding back at all."
Even though the split was only recently announced, sources tell us Bloom has been living the "bachelor life to the full" for months. In April and May, he was seen flirting unabashedly during a trip to Miami, where he celebrated a cruise ship launch and attended the Miami Grand Prix alongside Tom Brady and Timothée Chalamet.
Most recently, he was spotted at the lavish wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, engaging with celebrities including Kim Kardashian and strolling Venice with Sydney Sweeney.
'He's Flirting With Everyone'
At the same event, he was seen closely accompanying a stylist who previously worked with Perry. Sweeney, 25, ended her engagement earlier this year, and Dakota Johnson, 33, recently split from Chris Martin.
The source claimed: "He’s flirting with absolutely everyone, even people her doesn’t fancy, just to get back out there and back into practice.
"There are so many attractive women around him now that he can chase. Sydney is definitely near the top of his list of dream partners, but there are plenty more, like Jennifer Lopez, whom he’s always admired, and who is now also single."
The insider claimed: "Dakota has also caught his attention – basically, Hollywood has become Orlando’s playground. He’s not acting sleazy, but he is rebounding and on the hunt."
Bloom and Perry’s announcement they had split came days after the actor’s high-profile flirting at the Bezos wedding, with the couple initially planning to wait until Perry’s tour ended in Abu Dhabi this December to go public. But mounting tensions and rumors of Bloom’s quest for freedom pushed them to confirm the breakup sooner, sources tell us.
Despite his newfound freedom, insiders say Bloom is still striving for a "balancing act" between embracing singlehood and co-parenting his and Perry’s four-year-old daughter Daisy Dove.
A source alleged: "He’s doing his best to make things work with Katy and maintain some normalcy for their daughter, while also living the single life. It’s a delicate situation because they haven’t finalized the details of their split, so any flirting could be seen negatively.
"He also needs to be mindful of Katy’s feelings, as that could make custody arrangements more complicated, and he wants to get the optics right from a PR point of view."
Bloom's Romantic Ventures
Bloom’s amicable co-parenting style is well known; he remains on good terms with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, with whom he shares his nine-year-old son Flynn.
The insider claimed: "He’s a good guy and prefers to handle things that way. He wants the same with Katy, but people are advising him to tone down the flirting until everything is resolved."
Bloom has been candid about his past behavior. Speaking in 2020, he said: "I was a pretty boy, so wherever I went there was a bit of (flirtation.) And I loved women."
In contrast, Perry has appeared visibly upset since their split, notably shedding tears during her recent Australian concerts.
"It is tough for Katy, especially with Orlando now being viewed by many as a bit of a playboy. She has to perform every day on tour, keeping herself healthy and fit. She’s clearly hurting, while Orlando appears to be acting like they’re both completely fine, and he has already totally moved on," a source claimed.
They added: "After nearly 10 years together, before Katy came into the picture, Orlando was one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors, and it seems he wants to get back to those days.
“He’s not looking for anything serious, now his motto is he’s just going to have fun and flings. He’s definitely not going to get into anything serious again until the distant future."