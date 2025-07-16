EXCLUSIVE: How Orlando Bloom Is 'Back on the Hunt Bigtime' for Casual Flings As He's on Mission 'To Have Fun' After Painful Katy Perry Split

Bloom and Perry’s nine-year relationship, officially confirmed as over on July 3, had been under strain for months. According to an insider, the breakup has allegedly brought relief to Bloom, who "struggled all the time to satisfy Katy’s diva ways."

The source added: "Orlando is now focused on his own happiness, free from having to answer to anyone. He’s really missed his independence, and flirting with women again is a big rush; he’s not holding back at all."

Even though the split was only recently announced, sources tell us Bloom has been living the "bachelor life to the full" for months. In April and May, he was seen flirting unabashedly during a trip to Miami, where he celebrated a cruise ship launch and attended the Miami Grand Prix alongside Tom Brady and Timothée Chalamet.

Most recently, he was spotted at the lavish wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, engaging with celebrities including Kim Kardashian and strolling Venice with Sydney Sweeney.