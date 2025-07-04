Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Finally Break Silence on Split — To Dramatically Confirm They Started to Break Up 'Many Months' Ago

RadarOnline.com can reveal the pair's reps have issued a statement on their behalf in a bid to end speculation over their relationship status.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have finally broken this silence on their split , claiming the break-up was in motion "months ago."

Perry and Bloom are now focusing 'on co-parenting.'

They wrote: "Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting.

"They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is – and always will be – raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect."

The pair began dating in 2016 and got engaged on Valentine's Day 2019, before welcoming their four-year-old daughter Daisy Dove into the world.

After the couple were trailed by rumors about the state of their relationship, it was widely reported last week that they have gone their separate ways.