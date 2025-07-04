Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Finally Break Silence on Split — To Dramatically Confirm They Started to Break Up 'Many Months' Ago
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have finally broken this silence on their split, claiming the break-up was in motion "months ago."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the pair's reps have issued a statement on their behalf in a bid to end speculation over their relationship status.
'Shifting Their Relationship'
They wrote: "Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting.
"They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is – and always will be – raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect."
The pair began dating in 2016 and got engaged on Valentine's Day 2019, before welcoming their four-year-old daughter Daisy Dove into the world.
After the couple were trailed by rumors about the state of their relationship, it was widely reported last week that they have gone their separate ways.
Flying Solo At Bezos Wedding
Pouring fuel on the fire, Bloom, 48, went alone to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's star-studded wedding in Venice last Friday, with Katy, 40, in Australia on tour.
Bloom shared a cryptic Instagram post about "loneliness" and '"darkness" this week, while Perry was seen breaking down in tears onstage at her last Australian show.
A source last week said: "Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable."
They added the separation has been "not contentious" thus far.
"Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life," the insider went on.
Teenage Dream singer Perry was previously married to Russell Brand from 2010 until their divorce in 2012.
Divorce Number 2 Avoided
Our insider further added that the reported breakup had been "a long time coming" and their relationship had also been "tense for months."
In the wake of the separation, Bloom whisked himself away to Venice to attend the star-studded nuptials between Bezos and Sanchez this past weekend.
Perry, who had been a guest at Lauren's bachelorette party in Paris and was also one of the bride's fellow passengers on the controversial all-female Blue Origin space flight launched by Bezos, was not in attendance.
When it emerged that Bloom was going to the wedding alone, Perry's absence was explained away as a scheduling conflict with her tour in Australia.
At the ultra-extravagant nuptials, Bloom was spotted mingling with a number of celebrities, including Kim Kardashian and Sydney Sweeney.
The actor was also recently spotted cozying up to Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, during a water taxi ride as they headed to the airport following the Amazon founder's wedding this past weekend.
During one of the early shows of her Lifetimes Tour in Mexico City this April, Katy had been seen sobbing while singing her song Pearl about leaving a troubled romance.
This week, after news had spread of her split from Bloom, she once again fought back tears while addressing a concert audience in Adelaide, holding her hands in the shape of a heart and saying: "Thank you, Australia, for always being there for me."