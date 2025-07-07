Your tip
Katy Perry

Katy Perry and Ex-Fiancé Orlando Bloom Live It Up On Jeff Bezos' Superyacht Despite Former Couple's Shock Split That Left Singer 'Devastated'

Photo of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom reunited for Jeff Bezos' honeymoon amid their breakup.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 7 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

July 7 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Despite their fresh breakup, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom seemingly put their differences aside to reunite for some family time during Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s honeymoon, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former couple were spotted with daughter Daisy Dove, 4, on the newlywed’s mega-yacht sailing along the Amalfi Coast on July 6.

Mega-Yacht Reunion

katy perry orlando bloom veteran mansion dispute
Source: MEGA

Reps for Perry and Bloom released a joint statement revealing they have been ‘shifting their relationship’ for ‘many months.’

While sources claimed the Dark Horse singer, 40, was “devastated” by the breakup, the ex-couple appeared to put their differences aside to co-parent and enjoy the Italian coast as a family.

Perry donned a black bikini pair with light blue shorts and a matching button-down shirt. Bloom, 48, also dressed casually in a white t-shirt, black hat, and sunglasses.

The sighting comes as Bloom was seen attending Bezos and Sanchez’s star-studded $50million Venice wedding without Perry, who was on tour at the time.

jennifer aniston war katy perry orlando bloom romance
Source: MEGA

Bloom was seen with Perry’s former stylist in Venice during Bezos and Sanchez’s wedding weekend.

As RadarOnline.com reported, mere days after their split made headlines, Bloom was seen getting in a water taxi with a "mystery brunette."

Later, it was revealed the woman was Perry’s former stylist, Jamie Mizrahi.

After he was seen with Mizrahi, sources claimed Bloom had his sights set on another wedding guest, Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, though he had to compete with none other than NFL legend Tom Brady for her attention at the reception.

celebrity busts katy perry
Source: MEGA

Amid news of her breakup, videos of an emotion Perry on stage in Australia went viral.

While Bloom was living it up at the Bezos wedding, Perry was wrapping up the Australian dates on her Lifetimes tour.

In the aftermath of the breakup, videos of an emotional Perry on stage went viral, prompting support to pour in from fans who applauded the pop star for pushing through "the hard times."

Although fans were shocked by the breakup news, reps for Perry and Bloom said their split has been months in the making.

Their reps said in a joint statement: "Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting.

"They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is – and always will be – raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect."

Separate insiders previously claimed the singer and actor were "over" but were merely waiting for Perry’s tour to end to announce their personal news.

orlando bloom other woman mystery brunette water taxi katy perry stylist
Source: MEGA

The pair will focus on their daughter.

An insider shared: “Katy was deeply frustrated following the reception of her new album. It made her very stressed. Orlando was understanding, but it did cause some tension."

A second source echoed: “She was also disappointed in some of the tour reviews. It's put stress on their relationship."

The source claimed the couple were "over" but "are waiting 'til her tour is over before they split."

Perry and Bloom started dating in 2016. They briefly broke up in 2017, reconciled, and were engaged on Valentine’s Day 2019.

During an appearance on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast last year, Perry spoke about their previous split.

She confessed: "We weren't really in it from day one.

"He was because he had just done a huge time of celibacy, and he had set intentions. I was fresh out of a relationship, and I was like, I can't do this anymore. I need to swim in a different pond, but I had to do a lot of real work."

