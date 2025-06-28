Betrayal of Orlando Bloom and 'The Other Woman' Revealed: 'Mystery Brunette' in the Back of a Venetian Water Taxi With Newly Single Star is Katy Perry's Stylist
Orlando Bloom was spotted alongside a "mystery brunette" in Venice, Italy, just days after news broke of his split from pop icon Katy Perry.
Bloom was visiting the beautiful European hamlet ahead of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's extravagant pre-wedding festivities.
Orlando Bloom's 'Mystery Brunette'
Sources confirm that the enchanting woman seen with Bloom is none other than Jamie Mizrahi, a prominent stylist known for her work with celebrities, including Perry and Meghan Markle.
The 36-year-old, who has been close friends with Bloom for years, was photographed alongside the British actor in a Venetian water taxi following a downpour that nearly derailed the wedding festivities.
Clearly unfazed by the rain, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor appeared to enjoy the light-hearted moment, drawing attention as the day's events unfolded.
One source claimed: "Orlando jumped into a boat to shelter from torrential rain and was photographed embracing a younger brunette friend in the back."
The Photos
A source told RadarOnline.com: “These photos would sure to stab Katy in the heart. Here she is on the other side of the world (on a tour), and Orlando is cozying up to one of her closest confidantes. I am sure there is nothing untoward here, but she could not help but wonder: what if?”
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's Breakup
In the wake of his breakup with Perry, which sources confirmed amid weeks of speculation, Bloom, 48, made a striking appearance at the pre-wedding party hosted by Bezos and Sanchez. Dressed to impress in a chic beige suit, he rubbed elbows with other A-listers, including Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady.
Buzzing with excitement, the actor enjoyed brunch with the likes of Oprah Winfrey, who reportedly offered him a pep talk during the day.
He was later seen laughing with a waiter as the festivities outside the luxurious Gritti Palace Hotel progressed.
The beautiful setting was a perfect backdrop for the pre-wedding gathering, where Bloom and Brady reconnected after sharing a water taxi ride into the heart of Venice.
Moving On
Sources disclosed that the couple's struggles were amplified by Perry's work obligations, with recent headlines suggesting that her troubled album and public scrutiny placed undue stress on their relationship.
Insiders revealed: "Rumors of 'tensions' between Perry and Orlando began to surface earlier this month."
According to insiders, Bloom is happy to be feeling like his "normal self" again after enduring months of make-or-break moments with Perry as the pair began to "disconnect" and lead two separate lives for so long.
The insider said: "They had broken up before, and in the following years, things could get tense and to a point where it was often make or break, and they would choose to make up. But shortly after her Video Vanguard Award and performance in September, they started to disconnect more as she was getting ready to release music, go on tour and take the space flight.
"After the holidays and into the New Year, it was just one little thing after another."