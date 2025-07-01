Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Orlando Bloom 'Fuming' Tom Brady Has 'Snagged Sydney Sweeney' After Love Triangle Tug-Of-War At Jeff Bezos' Wedding Blow-Out

Source: MEGA

Newly-single Orlando Bloom is gutted Tom Brady appears to be leading the race to date Sydney Sweeney.

July 1 2025, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Orlando Bloom has been left "fuming" after Tom Brady moved ahead in the battle to snare Sydney Sweeney.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the NFL legend, 47, charmed the actress while they both attended Jeff Bezos' wedding in Venice and were seen dancing together at 2am.

Blooming Obessed With Sweeney

orlando bloom
Source: MEGA

Newly single Bloom lapped up Sweeney as he attended Jeff Bezos' wedding.

Bloom, who recently split from Katy Perry, was also a guest at the mega money bash and thought he had made an impression on Sweeney, but clearly not as much as the seven-times Super Bowl winner.

An insider said: "Orlando is gutted, he thought he had something with Sydney but Tom is clearing winning the battle in the love triangle tug of war.

"Sydney clearly as a thing for Tom."

According to onlookers, Brady needed to put the work in to impress Sweeney, 27, as she was "the most sought-after person to be around at the Bezos wedding."

'They Look Cute Together'

love triangle tom brady orlando bloom sydney sweeney bezos wedding
Source: MEGA

Brady's fans are losing it on social media over the prospect of him getting together with Sweeney.

Another source added: "Everyone wants to talk to her and every guy that has been in her presence has talked about how stunning she is in real life."

Sweeney was also seen strolling through the "City of Water" with Brady, as well Bloom, 48, who walked alongside them.

But fans of Brady are desperate for the NFL star to get together with the White Lotus actress, following his divorce from Giselle Bundchan.

One observer called him "the GOAT even when retired."

Another joked: "Tom Brady already has everything. If he gets Syd Sweeney he will become too powerful and may be our only chance of beating AI."

A third commented: "They kinda look cute together."

However, several fans reckon the 20-year age made suggestions of any romantic link-up unlikely.

And one posted what could well be a movie teaser — IF more does come from the two celebs meeting.

She posted: "When legends and rising stars cross paths, you know something unforgettable is about to happen in the world of entertainment."

'My Boobs Got Bigger'

sydney sweeney
Source: MEGA

Sweeney has revealed her body has changed courtesy of her latest film role – especially when it comes to her famous cleavage.

Sweeney recently admitted she has received criticism for appearing naked in many of her movie roles, but has no regrets, saying: "I don’t get nervous."

The Euphoria star explained: "I think that the female body is a very powerful thing. And I’m telling my character’s story, so I owe it to them to tell it well and to do what needs to be done."

Soon, she'll be telling the story of female boxing legend Christy Martin, a role that required her to pack on 30 extra pounds to match the athlete's chiseled look.

The 27-year-old revealed the weight gain had some surprising effects on her famous frame.

"My body was completely different," she said. "I didn’t fit in any of my clothes. I'm usually a size 23 in jeans, and I was wearing a size 27.

"My boobs got bigger. And my butt got huge. It was crazy! I was like, 'Oh my god.'"

jeff bezos lauren sanchez million venice wedding everything to know
Source: MEGA

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez had a string of A-listers at their Venice nuptials.

Described as the "wedding of the century," the ultra-extravagant union of 61-year-old Bezos and the stunning 55-year-old Sanchez drew nearly 200 high-profile guests to Venice for three days of sunset celebrations last weekend.

Among the celebrity attendees were Oprah Winfrey, Ivanka Trump, Usher, Kim Kardashian and other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, all gathered to witness the couple exchange vows two years after Bezos proposed on his $500million superyacht.

