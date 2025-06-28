We Go Inside the Bezos' Extravagant $20Million Nuptials and Reveal Who First Bailed on the Reception, a Boozy Tumble, Which Flirty A-Lister Stole the Show — and Who Had Secret Plastic Surgery for the Event
In an extravagant affair hailed as the "wedding of the century," billionaire Jeff Bezos and former journalist Lauren Sanchez exchanged vows in a grand ceremony on the beautiful island of San Giorgio Maggiore in Venice.
The nuptials took place on Friday, June 27, 2025, in front of a star-studded guest list of nearly 200 VIPs. However, not every celebrity stuck around for the entire ceremony, RadarOnline.com can report.
The A-Listers
The festivities kicked off with a multi-day celebration leading up to the ceremony, culminating in a lavish reception that brought together A-list celebrities from around the world.
Among the attendees were the Kardashian sisters, Oprah Winfrey, Ivanka Trump, Usher, and Orlando Bloom.
Guests were reportedly greeted by the sounds of a Gospel choir, setting an ethereal tone for the occasion.
The wedding was described as "extremely intimate," with a strict no-phone policy enforced to maintain privacy. Approximately 70 of the attendees were family members, suggesting a desire for a personal touch amidst the grandiosity.
Bezos, who was married before, was seen smiling broadly ahead of the ceremony, excitement radiating from him as he prepared to unite with Sanchez.
Sanchez dazzled in a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown, a fashion choice that took a staggering 900 hours to create. This timeless piece featured delicate floral embroidery, a fitted bodice, and an impressive train that became a talking point among the guests.
She told Vogue: "It went from, 'I want a simple, sexy modern dress' to 'I want something that evokes a moment.'"
Who Bailed First?
Despite its luxurious setting, some guests reportedly left early, including high-profile Kardashian sisters, Kim and Khloe, who were seen making a quick exit in a water taxi, flashing peace signs and duck faces to waiting photographers.
As the night wore on, photos from Sanchez's official Instagram account provided the few glimpses of the wedding, capturing moments of joy and celebration.
The newlyweds posed with beaming smiles, embracing their shared future.
According to Sanchez, "It is a departure from what people expect... but it's very much me", revealing her intention to reflect her true self on this significant day.
A Boozy Tumble
Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger, 74, tripped while trying to get into a water taxi and narrowly avoided falling into the water in front of the newlyweds ahead of the ceremony.
After Hilfiger was steady on his feet again, retired quarterback Tom Brady appeared to make a joke and, while smiling, said to the fashion designer: "Are you drunk?" according to lip reader Nicola Hickling.
Brady allegedly added: "Can you just get on?"
The lip reader said that Hilfiger turned back to Brady, who was directly behind him in the queue, and allegedly told him: 'You can go after me.'
Plastic Surgery
The reported $20 million ceremony dominated headlines as attendees boasted not only stunning outfits but, according to plastic surgeons, possibly some pre-wedding cosmetic enhancements.
New York City plastic surgeon Dr. Elie Levine provided insight into the apparent transformations, suggesting that "they knew they were going to be photographed, and also photographed by the media, which meant that they wanted to look their best". With eyes on them, these celebrities seemed to be in their proactive elements. Among the guests, Lauren Sanchez, the bride herself, elicited admiration for her radiant appearance. While donning a chic Dolce and Gabbana wedding gown, Sanchez appeared to embody elegance and sophistication, sparking discussions about her past and potential cosmetic procedures.
Dr. Levine remarked: "I think with Sanchez, it's not a question so much of what she's had done but of what she's had undone. Her midface and cheek area is still pronounced, but not as much as it was before." Despite speculations surrounding the bride, Sanchez has neither confirmed nor denied undergoing cosmetic enhancements. Rumors suggest she may have had anything from a facelift to fillers in her cheeks and lips, but her team has remained tight-lipped in response to inquiries.