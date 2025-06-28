We Go Inside the Bezos' Extravagant $20Million Nuptials and Reveal Who First Bailed on the Reception, a Boozy Tumble, Which Flirty A-Lister Stole the Show — and Who Had Secret Plastic Surgery for the Event

The festivities kicked off with a multi-day celebration leading up to the ceremony, culminating in a lavish reception that brought together A-list celebrities from around the world.

Among the attendees were the Kardashian sisters, Oprah Winfrey, Ivanka Trump, Usher, and Orlando Bloom.

Guests were reportedly greeted by the sounds of a Gospel choir, setting an ethereal tone for the occasion.

The wedding was described as "extremely intimate," with a strict no-phone policy enforced to maintain privacy. Approximately 70 of the attendees were family members, suggesting a desire for a personal touch amidst the grandiosity.

Bezos, who was married before, was seen smiling broadly ahead of the ceremony, excitement radiating from him as he prepared to unite with Sanchez.

Sanchez dazzled in a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown, a fashion choice that took a staggering 900 hours to create. This timeless piece featured delicate floral embroidery, a fitted bodice, and an impressive train that became a talking point among the guests.

She told Vogue: "It went from, 'I want a simple, sexy modern dress' to 'I want something that evokes a moment.'"