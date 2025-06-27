Lauren Sanchez’s Wedding Dress Revealed: Jeff Bezos’ New Bride Steps Out of Her Comfort Zone in Traditional Custom Gown
Lauren Sanchez’s has received mixed reviews after the highly anticipated grand reveal of her wedding dress, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sanchez wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana hand-appliquéd Italian lace gown at her extravagant Venice wedding to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
The grand reveal was shared on Instagram, and social media users didn’t hold back when it came to voicing their opinion over the design.
Grand Reveal
After a quick social media handle change to include her new last name, Sanchez shared a series of photos showing off her gown on Instagram.
She captioned the post: “Not just a gown, a piece of poetry. Thank you @dolcegabbana for the magic you made.”
The figure-hugging gown was reportedly designed by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana and inspired by the high-necked lace wedding dress Sophia Loren wore in the 1958 film, Houseboat.
Custom Process
While many suspected Sanchez would opt for a strapless number, a silhouette she’s keen on wearing to red carpet events, Sanchez surprised the masses by going with a far more traditional route.
Similar to Loren’s Houseboat look, Sanchez’s wedding dress featured a high neck and long sleeves constructed from an intricate lace overlay, as well as 180 silk chiffon-covered priest buttons.
The Dolce & Gabbana team began working with Sanchez on designing the dress a year and a half ago.
On how her vision of her dream dress evolved from her first meeting with the team, Sanchez reportedly said: “It went from 'I want a simple, sexy modern dress' to 'I want something that evokes a moment,' and where I am right now.
“I am a different person than I was five years ago.”
Social Reactions
Sanchez and Bezos have faced backlash – and even protests from locals in Venice – leading up to their wedding day.
So, it’s no surprise critics online shared their two cents on the bride’s dress as photos of the gown went viral on social media.
While many applauded the gown as “traditional” and “beyond stunning,” others said they were “underwhelmed” and “not impressed.”
One X user shared a side-by-side photo of Sanchez’s dress and Priyanka Chopra from her 2018 wedding to Nick Jonas.
They captioned the post: “Is Lauren Sanchez wearing Priyanka Chopra’s wedding dress? Because to marry a billionaire, I’m expecting a designer to pull out all the stops to make this a unique, once in a lifetime look.”
