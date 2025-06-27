Lauren Sanchez’s Wedding Dress Revealed: Jeff Bezos’ New Bride Steps Out of Her Comfort Zone in Traditional Custom Gown

Lauren Sanchez’s has received mixed reviews after the highly anticipated grand reveal of her wedding dress, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sanchez wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana hand-appliquéd Italian lace gown at her extravagant Venice wedding to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

The grand reveal was shared on Instagram, and social media users didn’t hold back when it came to voicing their opinion over the design.