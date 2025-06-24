Jeff Bezos' Latest Wedding Crisis: Billionaire Accused of Using Venice 'Like a Prostitute' Amid Massive Security Fears — As Locals Plan Canal Protests

The Amazon founder and his news anchor fiancée are said to be shelling out over $10million for the shindig. But as they plan to say 'I do,' disturbed and displaced residents will be saying "please don't."

Angry Venetians are planning to gather at the secret wedding venue to show their ill feelings toward the three-day extravaganza, which they fear will wreak havoc in the Italian city.

Activists have already posted several banners across the city blasting "No space for Bezos!" – a pun on the Blue Origin head's affinity with the outer limits.

Many promise to clog the famed canals to disrupt the proceedings.

Matteo Secchi, founder of the pro-Venice site Venessia.com, went a step further when he told the U.K. Telegraph: "This is Venice behaving as a prostitute."