Jeff Bezos' Latest Wedding Crisis: Billionaire Accused of Using Venice 'Like a Prostitute' Amid Massive Security Fears — As Locals Plan Canal Protests
The wedding of the century officially gets underway Wednesday, as Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez prepare to marry in Venice, Italy.
But don't expect many gifts from the locals, who are not looking forward to pimping out their lavish city for the sure-to-be spectacle, RadarOnline.com can report.
The Amazon founder and his news anchor fiancée are said to be shelling out over $10million for the shindig. But as they plan to say 'I do,' disturbed and displaced residents will be saying "please don't."
Angry Venetians are planning to gather at the secret wedding venue to show their ill feelings toward the three-day extravaganza, which they fear will wreak havoc in the Italian city.
Activists have already posted several banners across the city blasting "No space for Bezos!" – a pun on the Blue Origin head's affinity with the outer limits.
Many promise to clog the famed canals to disrupt the proceedings.
Matteo Secchi, founder of the pro-Venice site Venessia.com, went a step further when he told the U.K. Telegraph: "This is Venice behaving as a prostitute."
Carbon Footprint
One of the biggest gripes involved the couple flooding their town with foreign guests and co-opting the water taxis and rooms at the top hotels.
Environmentalists are up in arms about the wedding's carbon footprint and the fact that it will bring the city to a standstill, inconveniencing everyone.
Federica Toninello, who is helping to organize one of the coordinated protests, revealed that she has "moles" who are leaking details of the upcoming events.
Speaking to a crowd of activists, she said: "Bezos will never get to the Misericordia.
"We will line the streets with our bodies, block the canals with lifesavers, dinghies, and our boats."
Crowds have Arrived
Crowds have already begun protesting against the lavish wedding in St. Mark's Square, days before the ceremony.
As seen in photos on social media, a huge banner with Bezos's face on it read: "If you can rent Venice for your wedding, then you can pay more tax."
Members from the group, Everyone Hates Elon, also participated in the protests to bring awareness to the "environmental and social injustice of the wedding."
One member of the group said: "Bezos encapsulates an economic and social model which is steering us towards collapse.
"All too often now social injustice travels on an equal par with the climate, on one side the arrogance of a few billionaires who have a lifestyle that devastates the planet, the other people who suffer daily from the environmental crisis."
Some Support
Despite the protests and backlash, the Venice tourism council, Simone Venturini, boasted about hosting the lavish event: "Venice is honored to host a private event like Jeff Bezos's wedding, chosen from destinations around the world for its singular beauty and character.
"This celebration highlights our city's international appeal and its capacity to welcome high-profile events with both discretion and efficiency.
"The objections voiced by a few dozen professional protesters – driven solely by a desire for media attention – do not represent the spirit of Venice; they reflect little more than social envy.
"Venice has always been, and remains, open, welcoming, and respectful, ready to embrace every visitor who honors our city's heritage."