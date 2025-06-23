Jeff Bezos Marriage Attack Fears Erupt As 'Venice Hates Him' — While Amazon Founder and Bride-To-Be Kick Off 'Wedding Week' Blow-Out With Raunchy Yacht Foam Party
Jeff Bezos' "wedding of the century" in Venice is under threat from locals protesting against the star-studded bash.
RadarOnline.com can reveal angry Venetians are planning to gather at the secret wedding venue to show their ill-feeling towards the three-day extravaganza, which they fear will wreak havoc in the Italian city.
'No Space For Bezos'
One of their major bugbears against Bezos, 61, and fiancée Lauren Sánchez, 55, is the couple co-opting so many water taxis and rooms at the top hotels, plus they’re also up in arms about the wedding's carbon footprint and the fact that it will bring the city to a standstill, inconveniencing everyone.
Activists have put up posters decrying: "No space for Bezos!" with his face shown on top of a rocket ship.
Federica Toninello, who is helping to organize one of the coordinated protests, revealed that she has "moles" who are leaking details of the upcoming events.
'Respect The Residents'
Speaking to a 300-strong crowd of activists, she said: "Bezos will never get to the Misericordia.
"We will line the streets with our bodies, block the canals with lifesavers, dinghies and our boats."
The couple's wedding organizers, Lanza & Baucina Limited, earlier spoke out on their high-profile clients' behalf, hitting back at suggestions that the couple have not been respectful of the locals during the planning process.
"From the outset, instructions from our client and our own guiding principles were abundantly clear: the minimizing of any disruption to the city, the respect for its residents and institutions and the overwhelming employment of locals in the crafting of the events.
"Before the recent news of protests arose, we had worked for there to be minimal negative impact or disruption to the lives of Venetians and the city's visitors."
Star-Studded Guestlist
The company added Bezos and Sánchez have donated funds to various Venice charities in the months leading up to the nuptials.
Bezos and Sanchez have also reportedly gifted funds on behalf of their guests
The guest list, called at a strict 200, includes Ivanka Trump and Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio and his ex Camila Morrone, plus Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry, the latter of which joined Sánchez on her controversial Blue Origin space mission.
EXCLUSIVE: Untold Story of the Kate Middleton Topless Pictures Scandal — How Snaps That Sent Quake Through Royal Family Left Prince William 'Traumatized Beyond Belief' As He Saw Them as 'Rape'
Foam Party
Ahead of Friday's nuptials, the couple kicked off "wedding week" with a rowdy foam party on board a Bezos' $500million superyacht.
They partied off the island of Cres in Croatia in a final pitstop before arriving in Italy for their long-awaited wedding, more than two years after Bezos proposed on board the superyacht while it was docked near the Cannes Film Festival.
While they spent most of the afternoon celebrating with friends, the soon-to-be-newlyweds managed to find pockets of intimate downtime, pictured with their arms wrapped around one another and beaming in the foam pit.
According to an insider, a police boat briefly approached the vessel during the festivities, but quickly moved on.
Another source said the wedding will be a "dream target" for the likes of terror outfits – but stressed Bezos is throwing a "steel ring" around proceedings and deploying the likes of drone security to keep him, his bride and guests safe.