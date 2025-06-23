Jeff Bezos Marriage Attack Fears Erupt As 'Venice Hates Him' — While Amazon Founder and Bride-To-Be Kick Off 'Wedding Week' Blow-Out With Raunchy Yacht Foam Party

Speaking to a 300-strong crowd of activists, she said: "Bezos will never get to the Misericordia.

"We will line the streets with our bodies, block the canals with lifesavers, dinghies and our boats."

The couple's wedding organizers, Lanza & Baucina Limited, earlier spoke out on their high-profile clients' behalf, hitting back at suggestions that the couple have not been respectful of the locals during the planning process.

"From the outset, instructions from our client and our own guiding principles were abundantly clear: the minimizing of any disruption to the city, the respect for its residents and institutions and the overwhelming employment of locals in the crafting of the events.

"Before the recent news of protests arose, we had worked for there to be minimal negative impact or disruption to the lives of Venetians and the city's visitors."