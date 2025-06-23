Your tip
Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos Marriage Attack Fears Erupt As 'Venice Hates Him' — While Amazon Founder and Bride-To-Be Kick Off 'Wedding Week' Blow-Out With Raunchy Yacht Foam Party

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's 'wedding of the century' has upset locals in Venice who believe the three-day extravaganza will wreak havoc on the Italian city.

June 23 2025, Published 11:50 a.m. ET

Jeff Bezos' "wedding of the century" in Venice is under threat from locals protesting against the star-studded bash.

RadarOnline.com can reveal angry Venetians are planning to gather at the secret wedding venue to show their ill-feeling towards the three-day extravaganza, which they fear will wreak havoc in the Italian city.

'No Space For Bezos'

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Locals in Venice are planning to protest against the 'wedding of the century' taking place in the Italian city.

One of their major bugbears against Bezos, 61, and fiancée Lauren Sánchez, 55, is the couple co-opting so many water taxis and rooms at the top hotels, plus they’re also up in arms about the wedding's carbon footprint and the fact that it will bring the city to a standstill, inconveniencing everyone.

Activists have put up posters decrying: "No space for Bezos!" with his face shown on top of a rocket ship.

Federica Toninello, who is helping to organize one of the coordinated protests, revealed that she has "moles" who are leaking details of the upcoming events.

'Respect The Residents'

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Venetian claims Bezos and Sánchez were not respectful to locals during the planning process.

Speaking to a 300-strong crowd of activists, she said: "Bezos will never get to the Misericordia.

"We will line the streets with our bodies, block the canals with lifesavers, dinghies and our boats."

The couple's wedding organizers, Lanza & Baucina Limited, earlier spoke out on their high-profile clients' behalf, hitting back at suggestions that the couple have not been respectful of the locals during the planning process.

"From the outset, instructions from our client and our own guiding principles were abundantly clear: the minimizing of any disruption to the city, the respect for its residents and institutions and the overwhelming employment of locals in the crafting of the events.

"Before the recent news of protests arose, we had worked for there to be minimal negative impact or disruption to the lives of Venetians and the city's visitors."

Star-Studded Guestlist

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Oprah Winfrey, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry, plus Ivanka Trump and Leonardo DiCaprio, are on the Bezos guestlist.

The company added Bezos and Sánchez have donated funds to various Venice charities in the months leading up to the nuptials.

Bezos and Sanchez have also reportedly gifted funds on behalf of their guests

The guest list, called at a strict 200, includes Ivanka Trump and Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio and his ex Camila Morrone, plus Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry, the latter of which joined Sánchez on her controversial Blue Origin space mission.

Foam Party

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Bezos and Sánchez kicked off their week of celebrations by hosting a foam party onboard the Amazon boss's super yacht.

Ahead of Friday's nuptials, the couple kicked off "wedding week" with a rowdy foam party on board a Bezos' $500million superyacht.

They partied off the island of Cres in Croatia in a final pitstop before arriving in Italy for their long-awaited wedding, more than two years after Bezos proposed on board the superyacht while it was docked near the Cannes Film Festival.

While they spent most of the afternoon celebrating with friends, the soon-to-be-newlyweds managed to find pockets of intimate downtime, pictured with their arms wrapped around one another and beaming in the foam pit.

According to an insider, a police boat briefly approached the vessel during the festivities, but quickly moved on.

Another source said the wedding will be a "dream target" for the likes of terror outfits – but stressed Bezos is throwing a "steel ring" around proceedings and deploying the likes of drone security to keep him, his bride and guests safe.

