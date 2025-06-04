EXCLUSIVE: This Isn't Just a Pre-Nup... It's a Jeff Bezos Pre-Nup! How Amazon Founder is Plotting 'World's Most Brutal Handcuffs Deal' with Lauren Sánchez Ahead of Wedding

Bezos, 61, and Sanchez, 55, are set to get married over a three-day period from June 24 to 26 in Venice, in what is expected to be one of the most lavish ceremonies and celebrations of all time.

But before they exchange "I dos," the former news anchor will have to say yes to what is expected to be an ironclad prenuptial agreement.

Longtime California lawyer Alphonse Provinziano, who frequently works with celebrities and other high-net-worth individuals, told RadarOnline that billionaire Bezos’ prenup could be as complicated as some business mergers.

"Jeff Bezos doesn’t just want a prenup, he wants a prenup that will survive any legal challenge," Provinziano said.