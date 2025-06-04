EXCLUSIVE: This Isn't Just a Pre-Nup... It's a Jeff Bezos Pre-Nup! How Amazon Founder is Plotting 'World's Most Brutal Handcuffs Deal' with Lauren Sánchez Ahead of Wedding
Before Jeff Bezos walks down the aisle with Lauren Sanchez, he's taking extra precautions to make sure she doesn't walk away with his fortune – should their marriage not make it to happily ever after.
However, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal when it comes to an empire the size of Amazon, that might be easier said than done.
Bezos, 61, and Sanchez, 55, are set to get married over a three-day period from June 24 to 26 in Venice, in what is expected to be one of the most lavish ceremonies and celebrations of all time.
But before they exchange "I dos," the former news anchor will have to say yes to what is expected to be an ironclad prenuptial agreement.
Longtime California lawyer Alphonse Provinziano, who frequently works with celebrities and other high-net-worth individuals, told RadarOnline that billionaire Bezos’ prenup could be as complicated as some business mergers.
"Jeff Bezos doesn’t just want a prenup, he wants a prenup that will survive any legal challenge," Provinziano said.
But he clarified that means he has to be completely transparent with Sanchez – including giving her own team of lawyers plenty of time to go over any agreement.
"For someone as rich as Bezos, that means preparing documentation of the complex accounting arrangements and business deals he’s involved in so that she couldn’t later claim that he hid certain assets from her."
In some states, prenups must also be "conscionable" – meaning they are fair to the party with fewer assets, in this case Sanchez.
"All in all, it’s a lot of work for teams of lawyers," Provinziano summarized.
Fool Me Twice...
This won't be the first union for Bezos, who is the third-richest man in the world. And he'd like to avoid the trusting pitfalls he suffered when he married MacKenzie Scott in 1993.
At the time, Amazon was just a fledgling online bookstore operating from a garage, and Bezos could never predict what it would become when he decided to forgo a prenuptial agreement with Scott.
That oversight came back to haunt him when the two divorced in 2019. As part of the settlement, Scott walked away with a 4% stake in Amazon, instantly making her one of the world's richest women.
As of 2025, Forbes estimates her net worth to be over $165billion.
Almost Ready
Bezos and his fiancée are putting the final touches on their $600million ceremony, set for next month. The event is set to be one of the biggest ever in Venice, and residents and businesses are already bracing for what could be the wedding of the decade.
"People are almost hysterical with excitement – from water taxis to the hotel concierges," a source close to the situation said.
Danielle Nay, the producer of celebrity and royal weddings, agreed: "The whole of Venice is buzzing now that the cat’s out of the bag."
She continued: "This is PR gold, attracting attention and investment at a time when the city is going through a new cultural renaissance."