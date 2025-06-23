Jeff Bezos' $48Million Wedding Crisis: Amazon Billionaire and Fiancée Lauren Sánchez 'Forced To Move Party Due To Rising Global Tensions'
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez have been "forced to move their wedding party" amid the United States' involvement in the Iran war.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Amazon billionaire and his future wife had to change up their $48million nuptial plans due to "rising global tensions."
Change Of Plans
According to reports, Bezos and his bride's upcoming "wedding of the year" has already attracted a massive amount of backlash and protests held by locals who are livid about the whirlwind event.
The wedding events are due to take place within three days after kicking off on June 26 in the beautiful city.
According to local media, the original plan was for the party to be at the Scuola Grande della Misericordia on Saturday night, but it has now been moved to a different venue in the city.
Il Gazzettino reportedly explained the decision was made because it will be "easier to control" the large protestors.
Protestors Rage
As concern for safety grows, there is reportedly a meeting to take place between local authorities and Bezos' security teams this week.
On Monday, crowds were already protesting against the lavish wedding in St. Mark's Square – days before it starts.
As seen in photos on social media, a huge banner with Bezos's face on it read: "If you can rent Venice for your wedding, then you can pay more tax."
Members from the group, Everyone Hates Elon, also participated in the protests to bring awareness to the "environmental and social injustice of the wedding."
One member of the group said: "Bezos encapsulates an economic and social model which is steering us towards collapse.
"All to often now social injustice travels on an equal par with the climate, on one side the arrogance of a few billionaires who have a lifestyle that devastates the planet, the other people who suffer daily from the environment crisis."
Despite the protests and backlash, Venice tourism council Simone Venturini boasted about hosting the lavish event: "Venice is honored to host a private event like Jeff Bezos's wedding, chosen from destinations around the world for its singular beauty and character.
"This celebration highlights our city's international appeal and its capacity to welcome high-profile events with both discretion and efficiency.
"The objections voiced by a few dozen professional protesters—driven solely by a desire for media attention—do not represent the spirit of Venice; they reflect little more than social envy.
"Venice has always been—and remains—open, welcoming, and respectful, ready to embrace every visitor who honors our city's heritage."
Inside The Wedding Plans
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, dozens of Hollywood A-listers are expected to attend the lavish event – including Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Orlando Bloom and even members of the Trump family.
In one of the most beautiful cities in the world, the couple has their private wedding tenders, around 60 of Venice's water taxis and 400 gondolas all reserved for the lavish event.
For the last few weeks, the two have been prepping for their big day, including Sánchez's bachelorette party and face-lift rumors.