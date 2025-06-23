Jeff Bezos' $48Million Wedding Crisis: Amazon Billionaire and Fiancée Lauren Sánchez 'Forced To Move Party Due To Rising Global Tensions'

As concern for safety grows, there is reportedly a meeting to take place between local authorities and Bezos' security teams this week.

On Monday, crowds were already protesting against the lavish wedding in St. Mark's Square – days before it starts.

As seen in photos on social media, a huge banner with Bezos's face on it read: "If you can rent Venice for your wedding, then you can pay more tax."

Members from the group, Everyone Hates Elon, also participated in the protests to bring awareness to the "environmental and social injustice of the wedding."

One member of the group said: "Bezos encapsulates an economic and social model which is steering us towards collapse.

"All to often now social injustice travels on an equal par with the climate, on one side the arrogance of a few billionaires who have a lifestyle that devastates the planet, the other people who suffer daily from the environment crisis."