Lauren Sanchez

Secret Details of Lauren Sánchez's Eye-Wateringly Expensive Hen Bash Blow-Out Revealed — Including Glam Outfits, A-List Guest List and the One Woman Who Didn't Make It

Split photo of Lauren Sanchez and Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria and Lauren Sanchez
Source: MEGA

Lauren Sánchez's A-list bachelorette party set her back $670,000, as her famous pals enjoyed a jaunt around Paris.

May 22 2025, Published 7:10 p.m. ET

Lauren Sánchez's three-day bachelorette party in Paris cost an eye-watering $670,000 – a fraction of what her soon-to-be husband Jeff Bezos earns every minute.

RadarOnline.com can reveal secret details from the no-expense-spared jaunt to the French capital, where the journalist was flanked by 12 of her closest friends, as well as world-renowned fashion photographer Nicolas Gerardin, who captured their every move and, of course, a fleet of burly bodyguards.

Fashion Parade

secret details of lauren sanchez hen bash blow out and woman not on guestlist
Source: MEGA

The journalist made plenty of outfit changes during her three-day trip to the French capital.

The guest list featured singer Katy PerrySánchez's Blue Origin space trip buddy – who was taking a break from her world tour, and Kim Kardashian and her "momager" Kris Jenner, both of whom were conveniently in Paris testifying at the trial of the alleged jewel thief gang accused of robbing Kim at gunpoint in the city nine years earlier.

Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria, a famous friend of Sánchez's for over 20 years, was also in tow, alongside charity worker Elsa Marie Collins, TV host Charissa Thompson, Indian businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla, Sánchez's sister Elena, entrepreneur Veronica Smiley Grazer, and good friend Bego Amaya.

secret details of lauren sanchez hen bash blow out and woman not on guestlist pp
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian and Eva Longoria were two of the famous stars on the A-list guestlist.

Demonstrating what a forward-thinking, modern woman she is, Sánchez also invited October Gonzalez, wife of former American football player Tony Gonzalez, the journalist's former partner and father of her eldest son Nikko, 24.

Sánchez has remained close to her ex and struck up a friendship with October when she began dating Tony 19 years ago.

However, not on the guest list was her fiancé's ex-wife MacKenzie Scott. That would be taking forward-thinking a little too far.

secret details of lauren sanchez hen bash blow out and woman not on guestlist split
Source: MEGA

Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner, who had been in Paris giving evidence at the reality star's robbery trial, were flanked by security throughout.

Also present was attorney Lydia Kives, wife of Michael Kives – a man dubbed "the super connector" since he’s thought to be the best-connected man in Hollywood.

Sanchez and her gang kicked off the bash by posing for a rooftop picture at the Cheval Blanc Hotel, a Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy-owned establishment where suites cost around $29,500 per night, before heading out for dinner at the famous Lafayette’s restaurant.

The bride-to-be carried a fluffy white coat to wear over her custom Galia Lahav white mini dress.

lauren sanchez bachelorette party splitkim kardashian katy perry
Source: MEGA

Sánchez's Blue Origin space trip buddy Katy Perry, here with Jenner, was also on the trip.

The Lafayette’s menu included smoked salmon, fried chicken, caesar salad and a main course of mushroom rigatoni. Dessert was either crème caramel or rum baba

The next day, the ladies headed out for a spot of shopping. Sánchez, who is particularly proud of her washboard stomach, wore an Oscar de la Renta crop top and mini skirt to hit the stores, before heading to lunch at L’Avenue.

A quick refresh at their hotel and another dress change for Sánchez – a white satin Murmur corset top with matching laced-up skirt, while she carried a too-small-to-be-practical $6,000 crystal encrusted Judith Leiber handbag in the shape of the Eiffel Tower – before a boat cruise along the Seine, stopping to pose for pictures as they passed the actual Eiffel Tower.

The party finished at Le Grand Cafe, before Sánchez flew down to Cannes to be reunited with her Amazon founder beau – the world’s second richest man, worth $220billion – on his $500million yacht, Koru.

