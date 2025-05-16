See the Pictures: Lauren Sánchez's Bachelorette Blow-Out Revealed After She Takes String of VERY Famous Pals to Paris Before Getting Hitched to Jeff Bezos
Lauren Sánchez's bachelorette party kicked off in spectacular style as her A-list pals joined her in Paris.
RadarOnline.com can reveal famous friends, including Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria, and Kris Jenner, joined the journalist, 55, in the French capital for a final bash before she marries Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
A-List Attendees
The Black Ops Aviation founder shared a first look from the start of the festivities on her Instagram on Thursday, posting a number of glamorous images and a glimpse at the dinner menu from her soirée.
The group was in high spirits, especially Kardashian, 44, who this week gave evidence at the trial of 10 people accused in connection with the 2016 robbery in Paris.
A source said: "Spending girl time at Lauren's bachelorette was a great way to end the week after testifying. She's glad it's over, but thankful she was asked to testify as part of the trial."
The glamorous clan enjoyed dinner at the historic Lafayette's Paris restaurant, which offers refined French dishes with a modern twist.
They were treated to starters that included fried chicken, Caesar salad, and Norwegian smoked salmon, and a main course that featured mushroom rigatoni and roasted chicken.
Among the other friends who joined her was October Gonzalez, the wife of her football player ex Tony Gonzalez, with whom Sánchez shares son Nikko, 24.
She was also joined by businesswoman Elsa Collins, Natasha Poonawalla, Lydia Kives, Charissa Thompson, and Veronica Smiley Grazer.
One group photo featured Sánchez in the middle, with Perry positioned to her right and the Eiffel Tower behind them.
Sánchez showed off her toned legs in a white mini dress and was pictured holding a glass of champagne.
Other friends in the snap were businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla, sports commentator Charissa Thompson, pal Bego Amaya, philanthropist Elsa Marie Collin, Lauren's sister Elena and socialites Lydia Kives and Veronica Smiley Grazer.
Sánchez and Bezos, 61, are expected to walk down the aisle next month, and the unusual venue for the ceremony is raising some eyebrows.
The couple, who have reportedly booked Elton John and Lady Gaga to perform, could say their "I dos" on a Venetian island in an open-air theater.
The billionaire, his bride, and some 200 guests have reportedly already booked rooms at the best hotels.
Bezos' mega yacht is also expected to be a part of the festivities, although neither the future bride nor groom would confirm.
Guests are expected to include: several members of the Kardashian/Jenner family, Perry and her fiancé Orlando Bloom, Leonardo DiCaprio, as well as Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, and along with model Karlee Kloss and her husband Joshua Kushner.
President Donald Trump has also reportedly been invited to the nuptials.
Sánchez and Bezos went public with their relationship in 2019. The pair got engaged in May 2023, after Jeff popped the question on board his $500million super yacht.