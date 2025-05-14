Kim Kardashian Robbery Trial Latest: Lawyer for Reality Star's Ex-Bodyguard Claims He Was RIGHT to Leave Her Alone Before She Was Held at Gunpoint
A lawyer for Kim Kardashian's ex-bodyguard has claimed he was right to leave her alone before the terrifying 2016 Paris robbery.
Jerry Kroll, the lawyer for Kardashian's former bodyguard Pascal Duvier, was present in court last week as his client, Pascal Duvier, testified in the trial in the French capital – and he's fully supporting the decisions made, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 'Robbery of the Century'
On the night of October 3, 2016, Duvier, who had worked for the famous family for many years, left his client in her hotel alone while he accompanied her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, to a club in Paris.
After the bodyguard left the famous reality star alone in her hotel, she was robbed of $10 million worth of jewelry, including the 18.88-carat ring gifted to her by her ex-husband, Kanye West.
During the nightmare, Kardashian said she was tied up and her mouth taped shut before being dragged into the bathroom and placed in a bathtub wearing only her dressing gown.
The reality star revealed a gun was pressed against her back during the robbery, which left her fearing for her life.
Kardashian told the court when she took the stand: "I was certain that was the moment that he was going to rape me. I absolutely did think I was going to die.
"I thought about my sister, thought she would walk in and see me shot dead and have that memory in her forever."
A month after the horrifying incident, Duvier’s security team was dismissed, and a few years later, in October 2020, the reality star’s insurance company settled a $6.1 million lawsuit with him.
Pascal Duvier 'Followed Protocol'
In an interview with The U.S. Sun, Kroll, defended his client's choice and said he followed protocol.
He said: "He followed protocol. Pascal wasn’t solely responsible for Kim’s security; Kourtney was also part of his protection detail. They had stayed at this hotel multiple times before, and everything had always gone smoothly.
"He did his job."
Kroll added: "It pains him to see what happened to Kim."
Despite parting ways, the lawyer insisted Duvier and the famous family remained on good terms despite what happened.
Just moments after the terrifying robbery, Kroll supported Duvier’s testimony and added: "He got a call, but no one was on the line.
"He rushed back to the hotel, found one of the concierges handcuffed, and eventually reached Kim, who was in a state of distress."
During cross-examination, Kardashian’s lawyer asked Duvier if he had ever seen the reality star hysterically crying before the incident to which he replied, "no."
Kroll further supported his client and in the interview, he added: "This was a shock to everyone. In hindsight, you can always say things could have been done differently, but Pascal is one of the best in the world at what he does. Even now, he’s working with another high-profile client."