Kim Kardashian Robbery Trial Latest: Lawyer for Reality Star's Ex-Bodyguard Claims He Was RIGHT to Leave Her Alone Before She Was Held at Gunpoint

On the night of October 3, 2016, Duvier, who had worked for the famous family for many years, left his client in her hotel alone while he accompanied her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, to a club in Paris.

After the bodyguard left the famous reality star alone in her hotel, she was robbed of $10 million worth of jewelry, including the 18.88-carat ring gifted to her by her ex-husband, Kanye West.

During the nightmare, Kardashian said she was tied up and her mouth taped shut before being dragged into the bathroom and placed in a bathtub wearing only her dressing gown.

The reality star revealed a gun was pressed against her back during the robbery, which left her fearing for her life.

Kardashian told the court when she took the stand: "I was certain that was the moment that he was going to rape me. I absolutely did think I was going to die.

"I thought about my sister, thought she would walk in and see me shot dead and have that memory in her forever."