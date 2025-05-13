Kim Kardashian FORGIVES Burglary Suspects Despite Reality Star Being Tied Up, Robbed and Left Begging for Her Life During Brazen Crime
Kim Kardashian has taken the stand in her explosive burglary trial in Paris – and shocked the courtroom as she forgave the men accused of stealing $10million worth of jewels from her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As Kardashian, 44, recounted the events of the October 2016 robbery, during which she was held at gunpoint in her Parisian hotel room, the billionaire confessed she "thought I was going to die."
Kardashian Says Robbery 'Forever Changed' Her Life
During her emotional testimony, Kardashian broke down after an apology letter from 69-year-old defendant Aomar Ait Khedache, who has denied orchestrating the "grandpa gang" robbery, was read aloud as he has lost the ability to speak.
Kardashian reacted: "I'm honestly emotional about it. I do appreciate the letter for sure, I forgive you.
"But it doesn't change the feelings and the trauma and the fact that my life was forever changed, but I do appreciate the letter, thank you."
Reality Star Recalls Fearing Family Would Find Her Dead Body
The 44-year-old testified in detail to the "trauma" she experienced as a result of the robbery, including fearing her family would return to the room and discover a gruesome scene.
She told the court: "I thought about my sister, thought she would walk in and see me shot dead and have that memory in her forever."
Kardashian, who was in Paris at the time of the attack for fashion week, also claimed the so-called "grandpa gang" entered her room dressed as police officers.
'I Have to Make it Home to My Babies'
She said: "We were leaving the next morning so I was just packing up, it was around 3 in the morning. I heard stomping up the stairs when I was in bed.
"Then I heard one of the gentlemen forcefully say 'ring! ring!' in English, with an accent, pointing."
The mother-of-four continued: "I was pretty hysterical and I just looked at the concierge and told him 'What is going to happen to us? I have to make it home to my babies.'"
Kardashian recalled fearing she would be raped as she was thrown onto the bed and one of the suspects grabbed her leg, adding: "But he ended up tying me up and closed my leg."
The Kardashians star noted she was not hit by any of the suspects during the robbery.
She told the court: "I was grabbed, and dragged into the other room, and thrown onto the floor, but wasn't hit, no."
Among the valuables the suspects are accused of stealing from Kardashian included her $4million engagement ring, given to her by then-fiancée Kanye West.
Kardashian additionally testified to the lasting impact the incident has had on her.
Kardashian 'Can't Sleep' Without Heightened Security
Since the 2016 attack, Kardashian said she has increased her security detail and struggles to "sleep at night."
She said: "It changed the way that I feel safe at home.
"Now I have between four and six security at home for me to feel safe.
"I can't sleep at night if there aren't multiple security people."