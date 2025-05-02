'Scared' Kim Kardashian 'Beefs Up Security' After Ex-Husband Kanye West's 'Unhinged' Outbursts Left Her Fearing For Her Own Safety
Kim Kardashian has beefed up security after Kanye West’s "unhinged" outbursts sparked fears for her own safety.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the reality star, 44, is taking extra precautions and hiring guards to protect her 24/7 following West's rants, which included claims he's been banned from seeing the children he shares with his ex-wife.
During a live stream, West, 44, vented: "F--- all these f------ n-----. I'm ma go get these kids, bro. I'm talking to the lawyers — it gets to the point where I don't lose my f---in' mind where I got to get used to not seeing my kids."
Kardashian, 47, has told relatives to be careful sharing anything about her children online, plus instructed her closest allies not to post about their locations or upload photos or messages that could identify where they might be.
A source told The Daily Mail: "She's absolutely horrified. Like every time things get bad with Kanye, somehow they get worse."
While the rapper has not made any direct threats towards his ex-wife and their children, he took to X earlier this month to claim he's being kept away from their nine-year-old son Saint.
"I HAVEN'T SEEN SAINT THIS YEAR,' he wrote, despite the fact that they were pictured together in January.
West also shares daughters North, 11, and Chicago, six, and son Psalm, five, with Kardashian, who he married in 2014.
They finalized their divorce in 2022 and agreed to joint custody of the kids, but the conflict between them has continued.
Although West has accused Kardashian of not allowing him to see his children, it's been confirmed that he saw Saint, Chicago and Psalm last week.
The insider says that Kardashian is getting increasingly spooked by West's public posts as she prepares to take the stand in Paris next month to testify about the $10million jewellery heist she was the victim of in 2016.
The source said: "The kids have to deal with a lot of things as it is, and now their father is admitting to all of these things publicly.
"At some point, it just gets to be too much. And for Kim, this is too much. She doesn't feel safe right now."
Elizabeth Hurley's Best Pals Elton John and David Furnish Back Her Relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus And Claim British Model is 'Very Happy' With Three-Times Divorced Singer
Despite those close to the reality star saying that she "never stands in the way" of her children spending time with their father, West claims otherwise on social media.
He previously wrote on X: "I HAVE TO SUPPRESS THE FACT THAT MY KIDS HAVE BEEN TAKEN FROM ME AND EVERYONE JUST WATCHES.
"I need a plan to exercise my rights with my kids."
The insider added: "He is talking about taking action, and she doesn't know what he means.
"What does 'exercise my rights' even mean? He has the right to see them when he wants to."