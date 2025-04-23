Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Leonardo DiCaprio in Last-Ditch Effort to Keep Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti From Walking Out

Photo of Leonardo DiCaprio
Source: DICAPRIO.PHOTOS/INSTAGRAM

Leonardo DiCaprio makes last-ditch effort as Vittoria Ceretti hints at walking away from romance.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 23 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Leonardo DiCaprio has been showing off a cleaner version of himself, and RadarOnline.com can reveal it's his last-ditch effort to keep catwalk beauty Vittoria Ceretti from walking – after she blabbed that she refuses to be a trophy girlfriend.

Sources said the 50-year-old Wolf of Wall Street star and Hollywood's most notorious model-chaser is pulling out all the stops and hiding his gray hairs to hang onto the spirited 26-year-old signorina.

leo dicaprio dying for young new look
Source: MEGA

'Vogue France' cover girl Vittoria Ceretti isn't settling for being labeled 'DiCaprio's girlfriend’ – and she's letting the world know.

"Vittoria made comments about how people don't care about the other half of a couple and only care about the famous person, and how sick of it she was," said an insider.

"It's had people wondering if she's got a foot out the door."

Vittoria complained to Vogue France magazine that she was living in the Titanic star's shadow, whining: "As soon as you're in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become 'girlfriend of' or 'boyfriend of,' for that matter. And that can be extremely annoying.

"Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so's girlfriend who was so-and-so's ex. So, it's not nice to think that you can't love whoever you want because of the labels people need to stick on you."

The source said: "Obviously, her words influenced Leo. He has never been dumped in his entire life, and he's not about to let it happen now."

The Killers of the Flower Moon actor triggered double-takes when he showed up looking years younger at CinemaCon in Las Vegas with darkened hair and eyebrows.

leo dicaprio dying for young new look
Source: MEGA

Gisele Bündchen and Gigi Hadid are among the many exes in DiCaprio's past, but Ceretti might be the one calling the shots this time.

"He's trying to shape up and look younger to impress Vittoria," explained the insider. "He's dyed his hair and eyebrows and even touched up his beard to please her. For the first time, he's worried that she could leave him, and he's not ready for it."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Leo's past girlfriends form a list of the world's top models, including Gigi Hadid, Camila Morrone, Nina Agdal, Kelly Rohrbach, Toni Garrn, Kat Torres, Miranda Kerr, Erin Heatherton, Bar Refaeli and Gisele Bündchen.

leo dicaprio dying for young new look
Source: MEGA

CinemaCon attendees did a double-take when DiCaprio showed up freshly dyed and trimmed, sparking whispers of a makeover-for-love mission.

"He's always been the one to choose when a relationship ends," said the source. "But now his friends are wishing him good luck with Vittoria, who apparently doesn't like to play second fiddle.

"They also think he looks a little older with dark hair – though they wouldn't tell him that to his face."

