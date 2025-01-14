Your tip
Leonardo DiCaprio Branded 'Hypocrite' After Escaping L.A. Wildfires With Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti on Private Jet — Despite His 'Climate Warrior' Image

Composite photo of Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti, Los Angeles wildfires
Source: MEGA

Leonardo DiCaprio raised eyebrows for using a private jet to flee Los Angeles amid wildfires.

Jan. 13 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Leonard DiCaprio has been branded a "hypocrite" for how he chose to flee the Southern California wildfires.

RadarOnline.com can reveal social media users slammed the Oscar winner for taking advantage of his celebrity status and using a private plane to leave Los Angeles despite his reputation for being a "climate warrior."

DiCaprio, 50, and girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, 26, were spotted arriving in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico from L.A. on Friday, January 10. His father, George DiCaprio and his wife Peggy Ann Farrar, were also seen with the couple.

leonardo dicaprio no intention of marrying vittoria ceretti
Source: MEGA

DiCaprio and Ceretti arrived in Mexico on Friday amid fire evacuations in Los Angeles.

The Titanic star and the 26-year-old model escaped the Southern California wildfires as thousands of residents were under evacuation orders after the initial inferno broke out on Tuesday, January 7, in the upscale Pacific Palisades community.

Since the first fire was sparked – and fueled by intense Santa Ana winds and drought conditions – multiple other fires popped up over the Los Angeles County region.

As of 2 PM on Monday, January 13, The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported over 12,000 structures and nearly 41,000 acres burned. An estimated 24 people have been killed, though that number is unfortunately expected to rise as crews work through the rubble.

la rich powerful spark outrage hour armies of private firefighters
Source: MEGA

The fires have burned over 12,000 structures and claimed the lives of 24 people.

While DiCaprio's fellow A-Listers – including Paris Hilton, Miles Teller, Adam Brody and Leighton Meester – grappled to deal with the loss of their homes, The Wolf of Wall Street star was being ridiculed online for his interesting choice of transportation to leave the burning city.

DiCaprio – who has long been used his platform to bring awareness to conservation efforts and climate change – used a fuel-guzzling private jet to fly to Mexico.

Online, social media users accused him of being a "hypocrite" over his frequent use of private aircraft, which are a major source of carbon emissions contributing to climate change.

leonardo dicaprio vittoria ceretti beach pics mega
Source: MEGA

Online critics called the 'climate warrior' a 'hypocrite' for flying to Mexico via private jet.

One X user responded to a report on DiCaprio jetting off the Mexico, writing: "Leonardo is an hypocrite: Good for thee, Not for me."

While DiCaprio has poured in over $80million to fund grants focused on sustainability and climate change, one user claimed he was nothing but a "grifter."

The user claimed: "Well, the majority of Hollywood celebrities are just grifters, and whether they are good or bad actors, they play their part to deceive their audience."

A third echoed: "'Climate warriors' don't give a s--- about the actual climate. They are all frauds..."

leonardo dicaprio vittoria ceretti beach pics mega
Source: MEGA

DiCaprio has been called out before for her personal travel choices despite private jets being a major contributor to climate change.

This isn't the first time DiCaprio has been slammed over his use of the luxury jet.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the 50-year-old was previously called out after he spent his summer partying on mega yachts with models and flying around the world on a private plane.

One X user wrote: "Leonardo DiCaprio is the worst offender of being a climate hypocrite!"

A second said: "First, Leonardo DiCaprio, when you give up your giant carbon footprint the size of a thousand normal people and start living off the land with zero electric and zero fossil fuels and zero plastic...then you can lecture others about the environment... until then. Shut up hypocrite."

