Leonardo DiCaprio Branded 'Hypocrite' After Escaping L.A. Wildfires With Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti on Private Jet — Despite His 'Climate Warrior' Image

Leonard DiCaprio has been branded a "hypocrite" for how he chose to flee the Southern California wildfires.

social media users slammed the Oscar winner for taking advantage of his celebrity status and using a private plane to leave Los Angeles despite his reputation for being a "climate warrior."

DiCaprio, 50, and girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, 26, were spotted arriving in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico from L.A. on Friday, January 10. His father, George DiCaprio and his wife Peggy Ann Farrar, were also seen with the couple.