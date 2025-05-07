Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Jeff Bezos

More 'I Do' Details Revealed: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Hire Lady Gaga and Elton John to Sing at Venice Wedding 

Photo of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez
Source: MEGA

Bezos and Sanchez have hired their wedding entertainment.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 7 2025, Published 2:22 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have added a pair of legendary singers to entertain the eclectic crowd at their upcoming wedding, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Amazon founder and his former entertainment reporter fiancée are putting the final touches on their $600million ceremony set for next month.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos
Source: MEGA

The couple are set to get married in June in Venice.

Article continues below advertisement

Bezos, 61, and Sanchez, 55, have reportedly booked Lady Gaga and Elton John to sing at their wedding in Venice, Italy, in June.

An insider told the Daily Mail: "Lauren wanted some big talent to sing for them, and it just doesn't get any bigger than Gaga and Elton."

"It also helps that Gaga and Elton are good friends and were happy to do it together, which is cool. It will be like a mini vacation for the besties."

The timing does work out well for Gaga, who has a break in her tour schedule the weekend of the wedding. However, multiple other sources have denied the pair are set to perform.

Article continues below advertisement
lady gaga seething elton john bypassed for brandi carlile final music comeback she feels old snubbed and washed up
Source: MEGA

Lady Gaga and Elton John have reportedly been hired to entertain the guests.

Article continues below advertisement

The extravagant wedding celebration is set for a three-day period from June 24 to 26 in Venice.

The event is set to be one of the biggest ever in the romantic locale, and residents and businesses are already bracing for what could be the wedding of the decade.

"People are almost hysterical with excitement – from water taxis to the hotel concierges," a source close to the situation said.

Danielle Nay, the producer of celebrity and royal weddings, agreed: "The whole of Venice is buzzing now that the cat’s out of the bag."

She continued: "This is PR gold, attracting attention and investment at a time when the city is going through a new cultural renaissance."

Article continues below advertisement
jeff bezos lauren sanchez trump advisor kellyanne conway public image
Source: MEGA

The highly-sought after invites include one headed to President Trump.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Split photo of Ellen DeGeneres

Pictured: 'Queen of Mean' Ellen DeGeneres Boots Bleach And Flaunts Gray Hair As Ex Talk Show Host Continues Showbiz Exile in English Countryside

breaking news

Michael Pitt Arrested and Charged With Sexual Abuse as 'Boardwalk Empire' Actor Accused Of 'Forcing Oral Sex' on Victim — Could See 'Up to 25 Years' Behind Bars if Convicted

Article continues below advertisement

According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, Bezos' wedding has become "the most exclusive event of the decade."

Already, three of the city’s most notable hotels are completely sold out for the festivities: The Aman Palace, The St. Regis and the Gritti Palace, and are expected to house some of the A-listers thought to be part of the 200 or so wedding guest list.

That list includes RSVPs from Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Barbra Streisand, and Bill Gates.

President Trump is also believed to be making the trek. His invite comes after Bezos and Sánchez were seen at his inauguration ceremony in January.

A source close to the event planning team said of the invites: "It's a bold move – but very on brand for Bezos and Lauren, who are leaning into their new power-player image.

"This wedding is as much about flexing influence as it is about love."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Meanwhile, shut-out celebs who didn't make the cut are said to be demanding they find a way in – and their reps and managers are "burning up the phone lines" trying to get their clients on the ultra-posh guest list.

One industry insider said: "People are calling everyone they know. Old friends, ex-flames, assistants of assistants – just trying to figure out who got an invite. And more importantly, who didn't."

Bezos' wedding has been described as "the new Met Gala – except you can't buy your way in."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.