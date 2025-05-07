More 'I Do' Details Revealed: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Hire Lady Gaga and Elton John to Sing at Venice Wedding 

Bezos, 61, and Sanchez, 55, have reportedly booked Lady Gaga and Elton John to sing at their wedding in Venice, Italy, in June.

An insider told the Daily Mail: "Lauren wanted some big talent to sing for them, and it just doesn't get any bigger than Gaga and Elton."

"It also helps that Gaga and Elton are good friends and were happy to do it together, which is cool. It will be like a mini vacation for the besties."

The timing does work out well for Gaga, who has a break in her tour schedule the weekend of the wedding. However, multiple other sources have denied the pair are set to perform.