More 'I Do' Details Revealed: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Hire Lady Gaga and Elton John to Sing at Venice Wedding
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have added a pair of legendary singers to entertain the eclectic crowd at their upcoming wedding, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Amazon founder and his former entertainment reporter fiancée are putting the final touches on their $600million ceremony set for next month.
Bezos, 61, and Sanchez, 55, have reportedly booked Lady Gaga and Elton John to sing at their wedding in Venice, Italy, in June.
An insider told the Daily Mail: "Lauren wanted some big talent to sing for them, and it just doesn't get any bigger than Gaga and Elton."
"It also helps that Gaga and Elton are good friends and were happy to do it together, which is cool. It will be like a mini vacation for the besties."
The timing does work out well for Gaga, who has a break in her tour schedule the weekend of the wedding. However, multiple other sources have denied the pair are set to perform.
The extravagant wedding celebration is set for a three-day period from June 24 to 26 in Venice.
The event is set to be one of the biggest ever in the romantic locale, and residents and businesses are already bracing for what could be the wedding of the decade.
"People are almost hysterical with excitement – from water taxis to the hotel concierges," a source close to the situation said.
Danielle Nay, the producer of celebrity and royal weddings, agreed: "The whole of Venice is buzzing now that the cat’s out of the bag."
She continued: "This is PR gold, attracting attention and investment at a time when the city is going through a new cultural renaissance."
According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, Bezos' wedding has become "the most exclusive event of the decade."
Already, three of the city’s most notable hotels are completely sold out for the festivities: The Aman Palace, The St. Regis and the Gritti Palace, and are expected to house some of the A-listers thought to be part of the 200 or so wedding guest list.
That list includes RSVPs from Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Barbra Streisand, and Bill Gates.
President Trump is also believed to be making the trek. His invite comes after Bezos and Sánchez were seen at his inauguration ceremony in January.
A source close to the event planning team said of the invites: "It's a bold move – but very on brand for Bezos and Lauren, who are leaning into their new power-player image.
"This wedding is as much about flexing influence as it is about love."
Meanwhile, shut-out celebs who didn't make the cut are said to be demanding they find a way in – and their reps and managers are "burning up the phone lines" trying to get their clients on the ultra-posh guest list.
One industry insider said: "People are calling everyone they know. Old friends, ex-flames, assistants of assistants – just trying to figure out who got an invite. And more importantly, who didn't."
Bezos' wedding has been described as "the new Met Gala – except you can't buy your way in."