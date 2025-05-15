EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian Robbery Heist Crime Scene Photos Revealed — After Reality Star Reveals She Feared She Was 'Going to Die' During Paris Robbery Ordeal
RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the crime scene photos from Kim Kardashian's Paris burglary following her emotional testimony in court this week.
Kardashian recalled the terrifying night in October 2016 when a "grandpa gang" of robbers entered her hotel room, zip-tied her, and held her at gunpoint before making off with $10million in jewels, including her $4million engagement ring from then-fiancée Kanye West.
The 'Grandpa Gang' Seen Meeting After the Crime
The incident took place on October 6, 2016, as Kardashian and her entourage were preparing to leave Paris after attending fashion week.
Ten suspects, who have been dubbed the "grandpa gang" by French press, have been accused of carrying out the attack, including suspected ring-leader 69-year-old Aomar Ait Khedache, also known as "Omar the Old."
Security camera footage caught some of the suspects on the night of October 6 and meeting afterward at a cafe.
When Kardashian took the stand this week in the jewel heist trial, she recalled the defendants dressed as police officers entering her room at around 3 A.M.
She told the court: "We were leaving the next morning so I was just packing up, it was around 3 in the morning. I heard stomping up the stairs when I was in bed."
The 41-year-old said the men barged into her room and began shouting at her, adding: "Then I heard one of the gentlemen forcefully say 'ring! ring!' in English, with an accent, pointing."
Kardashian tearfully recalled thinking of her sister and her children at home as a gun was pointed at her.
She said: "I thought about my sister, thought she would walk in and see me shot dead and have that memory in her forever."
She continued: "I was pretty hysterical and I just looked at the concierge and told him, 'What is going to happen to us? I have to make it home to my babies.'
Kardashian said her next thought was that she was going to be sexually assaulted as the suspects threw her on her hotel bed and grabbed her leg, adding: "But he ended up tying me up and closed my legs."
The suspects tied up the reality star with zip ties and duct tape, which were found at the scene.
Amid the chaos, Kardashian's stylist Simone Harouche locked herself in the hotel bathroom and texted Kourtney Kardashian and their bodyguard for help.
Harouche recalled the "terror" that transpired in their luxury hotel room and the state she found Kardashian in after the robbers left.
The stylist recalled how Kardashian "was beside herself" and that she had "never seen her like that before."
She continued: "She just was screaming and kept saying we need to get out of here, we need help, what are we going to do if they come back?"
Kardashian's stylist, who also broke down during her testimony, said the incident left her with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and she has since entered therapy and changed careers as a result of the robbery.