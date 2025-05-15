EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian Robbery Heist Crime Scene Photos Revealed — After Reality Star Reveals She Feared She Was 'Going to Die' During Paris Robbery Ordeal

The incident took place on October 6, 2016, as Kardashian and her entourage were preparing to leave Paris after attending fashion week.

Ten suspects, who have been dubbed the "grandpa gang" by French press, have been accused of carrying out the attack, including suspected ring-leader 69-year-old Aomar Ait Khedache, also known as "Omar the Old."

Security camera footage caught some of the suspects on the night of October 6 and meeting afterward at a cafe.