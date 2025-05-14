How Kim Kardashian Sported Secret 'F--- You' Messages to Gang Who Stole Her Jewels — Despite Her Claiming She 'Forgives' Ringleader
Kim Kardashian may have forgiveness in her heart, but she's got ice in her veins.
The reality star took the stand in her explosive Paris burglary trial this week, and sources say her courtroom look was a style-driven slap in the face to her alleged attackers, reveal.
Wearing a sparkling armor of diamonds, Kardashian, 44, made her message clear Tuesday as she faced the suspects in her 2016 robbery head-on.
Insiders revealed her glittering getup was actually a calculated move, reportedly worth around $6million.
Diamonds Are a Kim's Best Friend
They explained: "It's not about the jewels. She wore them on purpose to say that they didn't really steal anything from her.
"She has built back and she's living a good life now. You could say that it was a total 'f--- you' to them."
The entire look – captured for the family's Hulu reality show – was the result of careful planning, with the star reportedly mulling over several pieces before landing on the diamond set.
The source added: "This was an act of defiance. Don't forget those a--holes terrorized her. She's not about to let them change what she wears, or how she expresses herself."
Kardashian and momager Kris Jenner, 69, stepped into Paris’s Palais de Justice on Tuesday – marking the first time she came face-to-face with the the elderly crew accused of swiping $10million in jewels during her 2016 Fashion Week heist.
Among the valuables the suspects are accused of stealing from Kardashian included her $4million engagement ring, given to her by then-fiancé Kanye West.
Despite previously promising to keep her jewels off social media, Kardashian's courtroom look said otherwise.
Kim Recounts Her Horrifying Paris Heist
Dressed in black, she grew emotional recounting the terrifying hotel-room heist.
She testified: "I absolutely did think I was gonna die. I was sure that I was going to be raped."
After being pushed onto the bed and having her legs tied, Kardashian said she feared for her life and prayed for her loved ones.
She pleaded with the robbers to let her go – mentioning her children – but one told her to "shut up."
Kardashian revealed the lasting psychological impact of the attack, noting she now has constant security.
Ten people are currently on trial for the heist.
During her emotional testimony, Kardashian broke down after an apology letter from 69-year-old defendant Aomar Ait Khedache, who has denied orchestrating the "grandpa gang" robbery, was read aloud as he has lost the ability to speak.
She even forgave him, saying: "I'm honestly emotional about it. I do appreciate the letter for sure, I forgive you.
"But it doesn't change the feelings and the trauma and the fact that my life was forever changed, but I do appreciate the letter, thank you."
Ultimately, the Skims founder described her testimony in court as a form of "closure" for herself.
The insider noted: "She has been dreading this day for a long time, but also looking forward to it.
"This is her way of putting things behind her. And she was gracious and forgave them."
They continued: "But there's another side to that. She was wearing those jewels to say, 'I'm facing you, and you mean nothing to me. I won't think of you again when I leave this courtroom and you're rotting in jail.'"