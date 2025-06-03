EXCLUSIVE: Why Lauren Sánchez Has Sparked Yet More 'Wedding Facelift' Rumors After She's Seen Nearly Bearing All At Pricey Bachelorette Party 

The extravagant wedding celebration is set for a three-day period from June 24 to 26 in Venice. The event is set to be one of the biggest ever in the romantic locale, and local buildings and landmarks aren't the only ones getting touch-ups.

While Sánchez, 55, has not confirmed having any cosmetic procedures, she hasn't denied the rumors either. In fact, she has remained stoically silent on the topic, even as critics online debate her photogenic proof.

In a Reddit chatroom, one person led off a discussion by declaring: "You get to a point where all the money and top-tier surgeons in the world cannot do anything.

"You can look great for your age, but they can't make you look like a 20-year-old again, even if you are the richest person on Earth."

The poster continued: "There's only so much you can do before going into uncanny valley territory. This is why there are so many scary-looking old people in Hollywood. They cannot accept aging and bounce from procedure to procedure trying to look better but becoming more botched. Constant chasing youth."