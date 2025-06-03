EXCLUSIVE: Why Lauren Sánchez Has Sparked Yet More 'Wedding Facelift' Rumors After She's Seen Nearly Bearing All At Pricey Bachelorette Party
Lauren Sánchez's "something new" at her upcoming wedding to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos might be her face and appearance, RadarOnline.com can report.
The former news anchor has faced increased rumors of some nips and tucks before her big day.
The extravagant wedding celebration is set for a three-day period from June 24 to 26 in Venice. The event is set to be one of the biggest ever in the romantic locale, and local buildings and landmarks aren't the only ones getting touch-ups.
While Sánchez, 55, has not confirmed having any cosmetic procedures, she hasn't denied the rumors either. In fact, she has remained stoically silent on the topic, even as critics online debate her photogenic proof.
In a Reddit chatroom, one person led off a discussion by declaring: "You get to a point where all the money and top-tier surgeons in the world cannot do anything.
"You can look great for your age, but they can't make you look like a 20-year-old again, even if you are the richest person on Earth."
The poster continued: "There's only so much you can do before going into uncanny valley territory. This is why there are so many scary-looking old people in Hollywood. They cannot accept aging and bounce from procedure to procedure trying to look better but becoming more botched. Constant chasing youth."
Face Off
Others weighed in under that diatribe, with one person posting: "I don't understand why people do that to themselves. She was beautiful, but now her face is so fake. I don't understand how they can think it looks good."
Another argued: "I think even a great surgeon can botch you, and I think certain procedures are more difficult the more surgery you get. The first nose job is probably easier than the 5th."
While a third simply slammed: "It's costs a lot of money to look this cheap."
Bachelorette in Paradise
Sánchez's three-day bachelorette party last month in Paris cost an eye-watering $670,000 – a fraction of what her 61-year-old soon-to-be husband, Bezos, earns every minute.
RadarOnline.com recently revealed the sordid secret details from the no-expense-spared jaunt to the French capital, where the journalist was flanked by 12 of her closest friends, as well as world-renowned fashion photographer Nicolas Gerardin, who captured their every move, and, of course, a fleet of burly bodyguards.
Sánchez and her gang kicked off the bash by posing for a rooftop picture at the Cheval Blanc Hotel, a Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy-owned establishment where suites cost around $29,500 per night, before heading out for dinner at the famous Lafayette’s restaurant.
The bride-to-be carried a fluffy white coat to wear over her custom Galia Lahav white mini dress.
Shopping Spree
The next day, the ladies headed out for some shopping. Sánchez, who is particularly proud of her washboard abs, wore an Oscar de la Renta crop top and mini skirt to hit the stores before heading to lunch at L’Avenue.
A quick refresh at their hotel and another dress change for Sánchez – a white satin Murmur corset top with a matching laced-up skirt, while she carried a too-small-to-be-practical $6,000 crystal-encrusted Judith Leiber handbag in the shape of the Eiffel Tower – before a boat cruise along the Seine, stopping to pose for pictures as they passed the actual Eiffel Tower.
The party finished at Le Grand Café before Sánchez flew down to Cannes to be reunited with her Amazon founder beau – the world’s second richest man, worth $220billion – on his $500million yacht, Koru.