REVEALED: Lauren Sanchez Shows Off '$4Million' Ring On Wedding Day — As Massive Venice Bash Leaves Locals Fuming
Lauren Sanchez is not shy when it comes to her pricey jewelry, and it's clear no expenses were spared when it came to her wedding ring, as she put her eye-popping ring on display, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Friday, June 27, the 55-year-old was seen leaving the Aman Hotel before saying "I do" to Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos.
One Flashy Newlywed
During her outing, Sanchez was seen rocking a cream, two-piece suit, sunglasses, and a headscarf. She smiled and waved, giving onlookers enough time to take a look at her two huge diamond rings: one on her left ring finger and another on her right ring finger.
While one rock appeared to be pillow-cut, the other was oval-shaped.
"The piece features what appears to be a magnificent 20-carat cushion-cut diamond set in a sleek platinum band," Zack Stone of Steve Stone Jewellers said in a report.
According to the jewel expert, the oval-cut diamond ring could be worth $4million, which would easily surpass the 20-carat pink diamond ring Bezos, 61, used to propose to the former journalist in 2023, which was valued at $2.5million.
Party Protestors
Sanchez was also seen sporting a beaded bracelet with her new initials, "LB," in diamonds on her wrist.
The high-profile couple recently sparked anger from Venice locals over claims they secretly got hitched weeks ago, and were using the city as one big party venue.
"The fact Bezos and Sánchez are already married has really irked locals," one source told RadarOnline.com. "The belief was the couple wanted to officialize their relationship in the most historic setting."
They added: "But in reality, they just wanted a fancy party, turning Venice into a billionaires' playground. That's not what Venice is about."
The extravagant wedding began on Thursday, with numerous A-listers, including Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady, and Orlando Bloom, flying into the Italian city to attend the nuptials.
Even former U.S. President Barack Obama was among the guests, as he and the wealthy businessman have been on warm terms for years, and Bezos donated $100 million to the Obama Foundation in 2021.
Bezos and Sanchez were said to have spent $10million on the wedding, which is expected to last three days. However, locals are concerned the festivities will wreak havoc on the Italian city.
Venice Behaving Badly?
Matteo Secchi, founder of the pro-Venice site Venessia.com, claimed, "This is Venice behaving as a prostitute."
Meanwhile, Federica Toninello, who helped organize coordinated protests, revealed that she has "moles" who were leaking details of the upcoming events.
"Bezos will never get to the Misericordia," she said, speaking to a crowd of protestors. "We will line the streets with our bodies, block the canals with lifesavers, dinghies, and our boats."
However, not everyone is against what was labeled the "wedding of the century."
Venice tourism council, Simone Venturini, boasted about hosting a party, and said: "Venice is honored to host a private event like Jeff Bezos's wedding, chosen from destinations around the world for its singular beauty and character...
"The objections voiced by a few dozen professional protesters – driven solely by a desire for media attention – do not represent the spirit of Venice; they reflect little more than social envy."
"Venice has always been, and remains, open, welcoming, and respectful, ready to embrace every visitor who honors our city's heritage," he added.