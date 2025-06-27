REVEALED: Lauren Sanchez Shows Off '$4Million' Ring On Wedding Day — As Massive Venice Bash Leaves Locals Fuming

During her outing, Sanchez was seen rocking a cream, two-piece suit, sunglasses, and a headscarf. She smiled and waved, giving onlookers enough time to take a look at her two huge diamond rings: one on her left ring finger and another on her right ring finger.

While one rock appeared to be pillow-cut, the other was oval-shaped.

"The piece features what appears to be a magnificent 20-carat cushion-cut diamond set in a sleek platinum band," Zack Stone of Steve Stone Jewellers said in a report.

According to the jewel expert, the oval-cut diamond ring could be worth $4million, which would easily surpass the 20-carat pink diamond ring Bezos, 61, used to propose to the former journalist in 2023, which was valued at $2.5million.