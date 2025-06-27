EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Hit With Fury Over Claims They Secretly Married 'Weeks Ago' — As They Continue to 'Exploit' Venice As 'Billionaires' Playground'
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez have sparked fresh fury from angry Venetians over claims they secretly got hitched weeks ago – and are simply using Venice as one big party venue.
RadarOnline.com can reveal activists are set to ramp up their protests in light of the discovery, which could bring unwanted disruption to the "wedding of the century."
One Big Fancy Party
A source said: "The fact Bezos and Sánchez are already married has really irked locals.
"The belief was the couple wanted to officialize their relationship in the most historic setting.
"But in reality they just wanted a fancy party, turning Venice into a billionaires' playground.
"That's not what Venice is about."
A-List Turnout
The Bezos and Sanchez wedding kicked off on Thursday, with celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady and Orlando Bloom jetting into the Italian city to attend the nuptials.
Former U.S. President Barack Obama was among guests – he and Bezos have been on warm terms for years, and Bezos donated $100 million to the Obama Foundation in 2021.
Locals have voiced their disapproval of the wedding in the build up to the three-day bash, expressing fears over the environmental damage to the city and the fact the bash has resulted in parts of Venice being closed off.
The increased levels of tourism also pushes up the cost of living for locals and creates low-paid temporary employment.
Wedding Will Have 'No Legal Meaning'
According to sources, Bezos and Sánchez have already tied the knot "months ago," meaning Venice will actually be their party destination.
An insider said: "They have been married for at least a month, more than a month.
"The marriage is fully legal and took place in America under American law."
The insider added: "When they were planning the wedding, they were clear about the fact that they were already secretly married.
"There is no application for a wedding licence from the couple because it was not required.
"Whatever happens at the wedding on Friday, it will not be a wedding. Under Italian law, it will not be a wedding celebration, any vows said or rings exchanged will have no legal meaning."
The source added Bezos had personally confirmed that he and Sanchez – who met when both were married to other people – are already legally married, and that they had also signed a pre-nuptial agreement to protect his $244 billion fortune.
Amid local protests, celebrities, politicians and business titans have gathered in the city known, ironically given the disruption, as La Serenissima, the Most Serene Republic of Venice.
As the eyes of the world focused on the event, staff at the privately owned Madonna dell Orto cloisters — where the couple held their "eve of" reception tonight with finger food and pizza — erected tents to stop overflying drones from picturing the guests. Policemen on jetskis meanwhile patrolled the entrance to the nearest canal.
It's thought that the event included speeches from the bride to the groom and vice versa.
Two three-star hotels neighbouring the cloister were booked up to house the 150 staff who are working on the wedding.
The guests are staying rather more comfortably at the five-star Aman, The Gritti Palace and the Cipriani.