EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Hit With Fury Over Claims They Secretly Married 'Weeks Ago' — As They Continue to 'Exploit' Venice As 'Billionaires' Playground'

According to sources, Bezos and Sánchez have already tied the knot "months ago," meaning Venice will actually be their party destination.

An insider said: "They have been married for at least a month, more than a month.

"The marriage is fully legal and took place in America under American law."

The insider added: "When they were planning the wedding, they were clear about the fact that they were already secretly married.

"There is no application for a wedding licence from the couple because it was not required.

"Whatever happens at the wedding on Friday, it will not be a wedding. Under Italian law, it will not be a wedding celebration, any vows said or rings exchanged will have no legal meaning."

The source added Bezos had personally confirmed that he and Sanchez – who met when both were married to other people – are already legally married, and that they had also signed a pre-nuptial agreement to protect his $244 billion fortune.