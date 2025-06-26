Single Orlando Bloom Lands in Venice For Jeff Bezos' Wedding — After It Emerges Katy Perry 'Split With Him In January' and Has Torn Off Engagement Ring

Bloom also greeted by Kim's sister Khloe, 40, and mom Kris Jenner, 69, with a kiss on the cheek, while wearing a black sleeveless t-shirt.

Perry, 40, is currently Down Under on her world tour and is expected to miss the nuptials, despite being a close friend of the bride, Lauren Sánchez.

During the former couple’s romance, Bloom went viral for checking out Kim's backside at a 2024 New York Fashion Week gala.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star kept his hand on Perry's lower back while caught ogling Kim's posterior.

The singer subsequently joked on the Elvis Duran Show that she "approve(d)" of Bloom's wandering eye.

Host Elvis Duran agreed, asking: "I mean, how could you not (look)?"

Perry also poked fun at Bloom's hand on her lower back in the interview, quipping: "It's been other places. Sorry to tell you. My daughter, (Daisy), is 4."