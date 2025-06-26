Single Orlando Bloom Lands in Venice For Jeff Bezos' Wedding — After It Emerges Katy Perry 'Split With Him In January' and Has Torn Off Engagement Ring
Orlando Bloom has landed in Venice for Jeff Bezos' wedding minus fiancée Katy Perry, after it emerged the pair may have secretly split as far back as January.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the British actor, 48, was spotted greeting fellow wedding guest Kim Kardashian, 43, upon his arrival in the Italian city, setting for the "wedding of the century" this weekend.
Familiar Face
Bloom also greeted by Kim's sister Khloe, 40, and mom Kris Jenner, 69, with a kiss on the cheek, while wearing a black sleeveless t-shirt.
Perry, 40, is currently Down Under on her world tour and is expected to miss the nuptials, despite being a close friend of the bride, Lauren Sánchez.
During the former couple’s romance, Bloom went viral for checking out Kim's backside at a 2024 New York Fashion Week gala.
The Pirates of the Caribbean star kept his hand on Perry's lower back while caught ogling Kim's posterior.
The singer subsequently joked on the Elvis Duran Show that she "approve(d)" of Bloom's wandering eye.
Host Elvis Duran agreed, asking: "I mean, how could you not (look)?"
Perry also poked fun at Bloom's hand on her lower back in the interview, quipping: "It's been other places. Sorry to tell you. My daughter, (Daisy), is 4."
'Tension' And 'Stress' Plagued Romance
The pair’s relationship was reported to be "over" earlier this month after it was recently claimed they were experiencing "tension" and "stress."
Insiders have said the on-off couple had officially called it quits after nearly 10 years together but are "amicable."
RadarOnline.com has revealed Bloom and Perry butted heads over the latter's Blue Origin space flight, alongside bride-to-be Sánchez.
An insider said: "He told her the whole thing looked ridiculous. He said it was cringeworthy. Embarrassing. This was in the middle of a fight, and it hurt her feelings.
"Of course she was hurt. Imagine going to space – motherf------ space — and your partner isn't impressed. She hoped he'd be more supportive."
Bezos Wedding Clash
They also clashed over the Bezos wedding as it jarred with Perry that Orlando was attending, despite her being better pals with the soon-to-be married couple.
An insider said: "Katy feels like they're really her friends more than his, and yet he's the one going to the wedding.
"And he's insistent that he goes, which annoys her because he's not particularly close to either of them. She feels like it's a 'f--- you' to her from him."
Another major reason the I Kissed A Girl pop singer is ticked is because the wedding is celebrating the two people who made her trip to space possible.
The source added: "He complains about her going to space, and then wants to go to the wedding of the people who made it possible for her to do this in the first place.
"That's difficult for her to accept. They're already spiraling, and now the wedding is another thing that they have to fight about."