Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Orlando Bloom

Single Orlando Bloom Lands in Venice For Jeff Bezos' Wedding — After It Emerges Katy Perry 'Split With Him In January' and Has Torn Off Engagement Ring

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Orlando Bloom has touched down in Venice for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding following his 'split' from fiancée Katy Perry.

June 26 2025, Published 11:42 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Orlando Bloom has landed in Venice for Jeff Bezos' wedding minus fiancée Katy Perry, after it emerged the pair may have secretly split as far back as January.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the British actor, 48, was spotted greeting fellow wedding guest Kim Kardashian, 43, upon his arrival in the Italian city, setting for the "wedding of the century" this weekend.

Article continues below advertisement

Familiar Face

stus image templates
Source: MEGA

Bloom was snapped giving Kim Kardashian a kiss on the cheek after he arrived in Italy.

Article continues below advertisement

Bloom also greeted by Kim's sister Khloe, 40, and mom Kris Jenner, 69, with a kiss on the cheek, while wearing a black sleeveless t-shirt.

Perry, 40, is currently Down Under on her world tour and is expected to miss the nuptials, despite being a close friend of the bride, Lauren Sánchez.

During the former couple’s romance, Bloom went viral for checking out Kim's backside at a 2024 New York Fashion Week gala.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star kept his hand on Perry's lower back while caught ogling Kim's posterior.

The singer subsequently joked on the Elvis Duran Show that she "approve(d)" of Bloom's wandering eye.

Host Elvis Duran agreed, asking: "I mean, how could you not (look)?"

Perry also poked fun at Bloom's hand on her lower back in the interview, quipping: "It's been other places. Sorry to tell you. My daughter, (Daisy), is 4."

Article continues below advertisement

'Tension' And 'Stress' Plagued Romance

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Perry and Bloom broke off their engagement after tension within the relationship took its toll.

Article continues below advertisement

The pair’s relationship was reported to be "over" earlier this month after it was recently claimed they were experiencing "tension" and "stress."

Insiders have said the on-off couple had officially called it quits after nearly 10 years together but are "amicable."

RadarOnline.com has revealed Bloom and Perry butted heads over the latter's Blue Origin space flight, alongside bride-to-be Sánchez.

An insider said: "He told her the whole thing looked ridiculous. He said it was cringeworthy. Embarrassing. This was in the middle of a fight, and it hurt her feelings.

"Of course she was hurt. Imagine going to space – motherf------ space — and your partner isn't impressed. She hoped he'd be more supportive."

Article continues below advertisement

Bezos Wedding Clash

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Perry was unhappy Bloom would be attending 'wedding of the century' as she is closer to the soon-to-be newlyweds than the actor.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
real story prince harry security strangers doors court case

EXCLUSIVE: Exiled Prince Harry Drops Huge Clue He's Plotting 'Baffling' Bid to Return to Royal Family — Leaving Critics Laughing 'It Will NEVER Happen'

kim kardashian mansion maze panic rooms nightmares anxiety attacks paris heist pp

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian's Mansion 'Now a Maze of Panic Rooms' As She 'Suffers Nightmares and Anxiety Attacks' in Wake of Paris Heist

Article continues below advertisement

They also clashed over the Bezos wedding as it jarred with Perry that Orlando was attending, despite her being better pals with the soon-to-be married couple.

An insider said: "Katy feels like they're really her friends more than his, and yet he's the one going to the wedding.

"And he's insistent that he goes, which annoys her because he's not particularly close to either of them. She feels like it's a 'f--- you' to her from him."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Bloom was critical of Perry's much-mocked space mission.

Another major reason the I Kissed A Girl pop singer is ticked is because the wedding is celebrating the two people who made her trip to space possible.

The source added: "He complains about her going to space, and then wants to go to the wedding of the people who made it possible for her to do this in the first place.

"That's difficult for her to accept. They're already spiraling, and now the wedding is another thing that they have to fight about."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.