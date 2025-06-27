Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Jeff Bezos

It's (Instagram) Official! Newlywed Lauren Sanchez Adds New Last Name 'Bezos' To Her Social Profile Moments After Marrying Amazon Founder

photo of lauren sanchez and jeff bezos
Source: @laurensanchezbezos/instagram

The high-profile kicked off their wedding in Venice, despite pushback from locals.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 27 2025, Published 6:22 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Lauren Sanchez has a new name – a new social media account, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The new Mrs. Jeff Bezos has debuted a fresh Instagram page with her first photos from her glamorous wedding.

Article continues below advertisement

lauren sanchez instagram
Source: @aurensanchezbezos/instagram

The newlywed didn't wait long before changing her online profile.

The update comes after RadarOnline.com confirmed the 55-year-old journalist has officially exchanged her "I dos" with Amazon founder Bezos, 61.

The I.T. couple tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore in Venice, Italy, on Friday. More importantly, they made their union Instagram official by already posting photos from their big day.

Sanchez showed off her stunning Dolce & Gabbana dress, featuring a flowing full-length train and bright white veil.

She also teased a behind-the-scenes snap of her getting into the skin-tight dress, with the assistance of a team around her piecing the garment together around her bare back.

In another photo, Sanchez and Bezos couldn't hide their smiles as they walked arm-in-arm up the aisle after the ceremony.

Article continues below advertisement

Reviews Are In

laurensanchezbezoswedding dress ig
Source: @laurensanchezbezos/instagram

She wore a Dolce & Gabbana gown inspired by Sophia Loren’s wedding dress in the 1958 film ‘Houseboat.’

In the comments section, the couple's famous friends gushed over the photos.

Reality star Olivia Pierson commented: "Congratulations, you guys!!!! You look so fab!!!" Former MTV star Daisy Fuentes added: "Beautiful Congratulations! So happy for you both."

British talk show host Piers Morgan weighed in: "Love the dress, many congrats to you both."

While LA hairstylist Chris Martin summed up: "The dress is out of this world! Such a beautiful bride, congrats to you both."

Article continues below advertisement

They Did!

jeff bezos lauren sanchez strategic charity donations brand overhaul wedding image
Source: MEGA

The two are said to have tied the knot weeks ago.

As RadarOnline.com has previously reported, the lavish Italian ceremony was really just for show, as Bezos and Sanchez were actually married weeks earlier – something that is not sitting well with local Venetians.

An insider said: "They have been married for at least a month, more than a month. The marriage is fully legal and took place in America under American law."

"When they were planning the wedding, they were clear about the fact that they were already secretly married. There is no application for a wedding license from the couple because it was not required," the source continued.

"Whatever happens at the wedding, it will not be a wedding. Under Italian law, it will not be a wedding celebration; any vows said or rings exchanged will have no legal meaning."

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Donald Trump

EXCLUSIVE: Radar Goes Inside Trump's War Room — Revealing The 43,000 Troops, 120 Warplanes and Army of Drones At Heart of Iran Blitz 'Which Could Have Sparked World War 3'

Photo of Lauren Sanchez

Lauren Sanchez’s Wedding Dress Revealed: Jeff Bezos’ New Bride Steps Out of Her Comfort Zone in Traditional Custom Gown

Trouble in Paradise

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Split photo of Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez, protestors
Source: mega

Locals objected to their takeover of the town.

The source added Bezos had personally confirmed that he and Sanchez, who met when both were married to other people, had also signed a pre-nuptial agreement to protect his $244 billion fortune.

A source said: "The fact Bezos and Sánchez are already married has really irked locals. The belief was that the couple wanted to officialize their relationship in the most historic setting.

"But in reality, they just wanted a fancy party, turning Venice into a billionaires' playground. That's not what Venice is about."

Amid local protests, celebrities, politicians, and business titans have gathered in the city known, ironically given the disruption, as La Serenissima, the Most Serene Republic of Venice.

As the eyes of the world focused on the event, staff at the privately owned Madonna dell Orto cloisters, where the couple held their "eve of" reception tonight with finger food and pizza, erected tents to stop overflying drones from picturing the guests. Policemen on jet skis meanwhile patrolled the entrance to the nearest canal.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.