It's (Instagram) Official! Newlywed Lauren Sanchez Adds New Last Name 'Bezos' To Her Social Profile Moments After Marrying Amazon Founder
Lauren Sanchez has a new name – a new social media account, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The new Mrs. Jeff Bezos has debuted a fresh Instagram page with her first photos from her glamorous wedding.
The update comes after RadarOnline.com confirmed the 55-year-old journalist has officially exchanged her "I dos" with Amazon founder Bezos, 61.
The I.T. couple tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore in Venice, Italy, on Friday. More importantly, they made their union Instagram official by already posting photos from their big day.
Sanchez showed off her stunning Dolce & Gabbana dress, featuring a flowing full-length train and bright white veil.
She also teased a behind-the-scenes snap of her getting into the skin-tight dress, with the assistance of a team around her piecing the garment together around her bare back.
In another photo, Sanchez and Bezos couldn't hide their smiles as they walked arm-in-arm up the aisle after the ceremony.
Reviews Are In
In the comments section, the couple's famous friends gushed over the photos.
Reality star Olivia Pierson commented: "Congratulations, you guys!!!! You look so fab!!!" Former MTV star Daisy Fuentes added: "Beautiful Congratulations! So happy for you both."
British talk show host Piers Morgan weighed in: "Love the dress, many congrats to you both."
While LA hairstylist Chris Martin summed up: "The dress is out of this world! Such a beautiful bride, congrats to you both."
They Did!
As RadarOnline.com has previously reported, the lavish Italian ceremony was really just for show, as Bezos and Sanchez were actually married weeks earlier – something that is not sitting well with local Venetians.
An insider said: "They have been married for at least a month, more than a month. The marriage is fully legal and took place in America under American law."
"When they were planning the wedding, they were clear about the fact that they were already secretly married. There is no application for a wedding license from the couple because it was not required," the source continued.
"Whatever happens at the wedding, it will not be a wedding. Under Italian law, it will not be a wedding celebration; any vows said or rings exchanged will have no legal meaning."
Trouble in Paradise
The source added Bezos had personally confirmed that he and Sanchez, who met when both were married to other people, had also signed a pre-nuptial agreement to protect his $244 billion fortune.
A source said: "The fact Bezos and Sánchez are already married has really irked locals. The belief was that the couple wanted to officialize their relationship in the most historic setting.
"But in reality, they just wanted a fancy party, turning Venice into a billionaires' playground. That's not what Venice is about."
Amid local protests, celebrities, politicians, and business titans have gathered in the city known, ironically given the disruption, as La Serenissima, the Most Serene Republic of Venice.
As the eyes of the world focused on the event, staff at the privately owned Madonna dell Orto cloisters, where the couple held their "eve of" reception tonight with finger food and pizza, erected tents to stop overflying drones from picturing the guests. Policemen on jet skis meanwhile patrolled the entrance to the nearest canal.