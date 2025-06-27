It's (Instagram) Official! Newlywed Lauren Sanchez Adds New Last Name 'Bezos' To Her Social Profile Moments After Marrying Amazon Founder

The update comes after RadarOnline.com confirmed the 55-year-old journalist has officially exchanged her "I dos" with Amazon founder Bezos, 61.

The I.T. couple tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore in Venice, Italy, on Friday. More importantly, they made their union Instagram official by already posting photos from their big day.

Sanchez showed off her stunning Dolce & Gabbana dress, featuring a flowing full-length train and bright white veil.

She also teased a behind-the-scenes snap of her getting into the skin-tight dress, with the assistance of a team around her piecing the garment together around her bare back.

In another photo, Sanchez and Bezos couldn't hide their smiles as they walked arm-in-arm up the aisle after the ceremony.