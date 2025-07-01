WATCH: Katy Perry Weeps on Stage in Wake of Orlando Bloom Break-Up — As He 'Rages' Over Not Snagging Sydney Sweeney
Katy Perry has left Australia in tears.
The pop star became overwhelmed with emotions as she wrapped the last show down under on her Lifetimes tour following her breakup with longtime fiancé Orlando Bloom, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A video taken from her show on Monday, June 30, captured a teary-eyed Perry, 40, standing in awe on stage as she made a heart sign with her hands in a gesture of gratitude for the audience.
Smiling Through the 'Hard Times'
A fan captioned the video shared on X: "(G)oing through a breakup in middle of tour again with a hate train.. y'all really broke her.”
Perry looked as if she was about to break down on stage as she told the crowd: "Thank you for always being there for me, Australia. It means the world."
The Dark Horse singer managed to collect herself before shifting the mood, shouting out to the audience: "Now let’s sing Firework!"
Fans applauded Perry for putting on a brave face and performing "even in the hard times," referencing her split with Bloom and recent backlash over her latest album.
Fan Reaction
"The fact that she's a mother this time with the man who left her and has already been seen with another woman breaks my heart," one user added.
A second chimed in: "Happy she is still pushing through even in the hard times. The hate, the divorce, yet she’s still thriving. I feel bad for her."
While some fans empathized with Perry amid her breakup, others were ecstatic and felt the Hot n Cold singer was being held back by the relationship.
One X user wrote: "Katy Perry started flopping since she started dating Orlando Bloom. She’s gonna have a REAL comeback now that they broke up."
Relationship Timeline
Rumors of Perry and Bloom’s relationship being on the rocks have swirled for some time now and hit a fever pitch as the hitmaker embarked on her world tour.
The pair started dating in January 2016 after meeting at a Golden Globes after-party. Following a brief split in 2017, Perry and Bloom reconciled, and the Lord of the Rings star proposed in January 2019.
They welcomed daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020.
Bloom’s New 'Mystery Woman'
Meanwhile, Perry’s ex-fiancé was said to be “fuming” after Tom Brady swooped in and stole actress Sydney Sweeney’s eye at Jeff Bezos’ wedding in Venice, Italy.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Bloom, Sweeney, and Brady were among the star-studded guests list who attended the multi-million dollar nuptials last week.
While the actor was said to believe he made an impression on recently single Sweeney, the Euphoria star was spotted dancing with the retired Super Bowl winner until the wee hours of the morning.
An insider said: "Orlando is gutted, he thought he had something with Sydney, but Tom is clearly winning the battle in the love triangle tug of war. Sydney clearly as a thing for Tom."