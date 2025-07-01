WATCH: Katy Perry Weeps on Stage in Wake of Orlando Bloom Break-Up — As He 'Rages' Over Not Snagging Sydney Sweeney

A fan captioned the video shared on X: "(G)oing through a breakup in middle of tour again with a hate train.. y'all really broke her.”

Perry looked as if she was about to break down on stage as she told the crowd: "Thank you for always being there for me, Australia. It means the world."

The Dark Horse singer managed to collect herself before shifting the mood, shouting out to the audience: "Now let’s sing Firework!"

Fans applauded Perry for putting on a brave face and performing "even in the hard times," referencing her split with Bloom and recent backlash over her latest album.