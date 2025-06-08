Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner 'Plotting to Snare Timothée Chalamet With a Baby' As Rumors Grow He's 'Desperate' to Split From Reality TV Star

kylie jenner plotting baby snare timothee chalamet split rumors
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner is plotting to snare Timothée Chalamet with a baby as split rumors keep dogging the couple.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 8 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Desperate Kylie Jenner is hoping to get pregnant with her red-hot movie-star beau, Timothée Chalamet, in a frantic bid to force him to settle down and marry her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 27-year-old reality billionaire and 29-year-old Hollywood heartthrob have been hot and heavy since 2023 – but insiders whisper she's terrified the Dune hero will leave her behind as his stardom grows.

"She's getting increasingly needy and insecure around Timothée, who is known to have a roving eye when she's not around," an insider told us. "And that's why Kylie's setting a baby trap. She's convinced that will make him more inclined to stick around."

Loved Up?

kylie jenner plotting baby snare timothee chalamet split rumors
Source: MEGA

Jenner loves PDAs – but it looks like they leave Chalamet cringing.

Insiders said the cosmetics mogul has grown obsessed with making things official, and to do it quickly.

"She's treating him like a prized possession," a source said. "She doesn't like to share and sees a baby as the only surefire way to secure her future with him.

"She knows he's getting antsy and people keep telling him having a reality star girlfriend could hurt his credibility."

Jenner took the same approach with ex Travis Scott, 34, getting preggers with daughter Stormi, 7, just weeks into dating the rapper in 2017.

Brutal Break-Up

kylie jenner plotting baby snare timothee chalamet split rumors
Source: MEGA

Travis Scott became a dad weeks into dating Jenner back in 2017, and their split left her reeling.

The surprise pregnancy ended up bonding the couple for years, leading them to welcome a second child, Aire, 3, in 2022 before they split for good the following year.

"In her mind, it worked with Travis, at least for a while, so she figures it will work with Timothée, too," our insider added.

Chalamet, however, has seemed unimpressed with Jenner's attempts at PDA to brand him as her man.

He hardly moved when Kylie awkwardly leaned in for a kiss at a recent tennis match in California, leaving followers buzzing over his ice-cold snub, which triggered whispered chatter that the romance may not be as solid as she'd like.

kylie jenner plotting baby snare timothee chalamet split rumors
Source: DASHKIDS/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Jenner is looking to get a sibling for her kids Stormi and Aire, center.

"She's doing everything she can to hold his attention – any chance she gets, she’s all over him," shared a source.

"And she's trying to maximize their sexy time, hoping it will materialize in a baby."

"She's obsessed with hanging onto him and thinks getting pregnant is the best way to do that."

