EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner 'Plotting to Snare Timothée Chalamet With a Baby' As Rumors Grow He's 'Desperate' to Split From Reality TV Star

Desperate Kylie Jenner is hoping to get pregnant with her red-hot movie-star beau, Timothée Chalamet, in a frantic bid to force him to settle down and marry her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 27-year-old reality billionaire and 29-year-old Hollywood heartthrob have been hot and heavy since 2023 – but insiders whisper she's terrified the Dune hero will leave her behind as his stardom grows.

"She's getting increasingly needy and insecure around Timothée, who is known to have a roving eye when she's not around," an insider told us. "And that's why Kylie's setting a baby trap. She's convinced that will make him more inclined to stick around."