EXCLUSIVE: Garth Brooks' Wife Trisha Yearwood Rages Her 'Name's Been Dragged Through the Dirt' In New Fiery Anthem As Pair's Marriage is Shaken to Core by Husband's Rape Case
Trisha Yearwood appears to be calling out her haters in a new blistering song after her marriage to Garth Brooks was ripped apart following accusations he raped a woman, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The country singer's single, Bringing the Angels, features plenty of cryptic lyrics, mainly about Yearwood preparing to battle it out against her critics.
Yearwood Goes Off!
On Tuesday. July 8, the 60-year-old took to Instagram to drop a behind-the-scenes look at the recording of the song, which appears in Yearwood's new album, The Mirror, out on July 18.
"Kick that doubt to the curb because we’re bringing the angels," she wrote in the caption alongside a clip of the track.
In the song, Yearwood declares: "Somebody oughta get Hell on the line/Tell 'em I need a word/Well, they been throwin' stones at me/And some of y'all mighta heard."
She then rages: "Been puttin' me down all over town/And draggin' my name through the dirt/I didn't start this thing, just thought I'd ring/And tell 'em, for what it's worth."
Sticking By Her Man
In the chorus, Yearwood then warns: "You'd better roll up your sleeves, 'cause you 'bout to see/The fightin' side of me/."
Yearwood has made it clear she's sticking by her husband's side, despite the shocking accusations made against him by his former hairstylist and makeup artist, known as "Jane Roe" in her lawsuit.
According to a legal filing, Brooks forced Roe to put her hands on his genitals. He is also accused of talking vulgarly about sex, and allegedly talking about his sexual fantasies with her, which included "repeated remarks" about "having a threesome" with his wife.
The Friends in Low Places hitmaker, 63, denied all of the allegations made by Roe and then filed a counterclaim, citing "defamation, false light invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress through outrageous conduct."
Despite all the noise and a previous insider claiming the allegations "put a strain on their relationship," another source said there was no truth to the rumors.
They claimed: "They are doing absolutely fine as a couple. It didn’t affect their relationship at all."
Brooks' Damage Control
Despite this, Brooks has done everything in his power to keep things cool even amid the lawsuit drama. On June 4, the country icon presented Stacy Vee with the Executive of the Year award at Billboard's Country Power Players event in Nashville, but his speech went off the rails as he attempted to praise all the women, including Yearwood.
"... The curse in this business, like so many businesses, a female needs to work a thousand times harder than a male to get a tenth as much as the male gets. That's just how it is, always been," he said while standing behind a podium.
"But the blessing on that, I think that's what makes Dolly Parton, Dolly Parton. I think that's what, and I was first-hand watching this, is what makes Reba McEntire, Reba McEntire."
He continued: "You can't outwork her. I'm married to one of the greatest singers of any format, and I watch her every day work a thousand times harder than me to get a tenth as much as they give me."
Brooks then Brooks then told the audience he was "trying not to make this a gender thing, so there'll be no comments about who has a bigger pair of balls, (Vee) or more men in this industry, 'cause it's no competition..."