EXCLUSIVE: Garth Brooks' Wife Trisha Yearwood Rages Her 'Name's Been Dragged Through the Dirt' In New Fiery Anthem As Pair's Marriage is Shaken to Core by Husband's Rape Case

On Tuesday. July 8, the 60-year-old took to Instagram to drop a behind-the-scenes look at the recording of the song, which appears in Yearwood's new album, The Mirror, out on July 18.

"Kick that doubt to the curb because we’re bringing the angels," she wrote in the caption alongside a clip of the track.

In the song, Yearwood declares: "Somebody oughta get Hell on the line/Tell 'em I need a word/Well, they been throwin' stones at me/And some of y'all mighta heard."

She then rages: "Been puttin' me down all over town/And draggin' my name through the dirt/I didn't start this thing, just thought I'd ring/And tell 'em, for what it's worth."