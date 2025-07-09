Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Trisha Yearwood
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Garth Brooks' Wife Trisha Yearwood Rages Her 'Name's Been Dragged Through the Dirt' In New Fiery Anthem As Pair's Marriage is Shaken to Core by Husband's Rape Case

Photo of Trisha Yearwood
Source: MEGA

Trisha Yearwood is talking to her critics directly in her new song, 'Bringing the Angels.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 9 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Trisha Yearwood appears to be calling out her haters in a new blistering song after her marriage to Garth Brooks was ripped apart following accusations he raped a woman, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The country singer's single, Bringing the Angels, features plenty of cryptic lyrics, mainly about Yearwood preparing to battle it out against her critics.

Article continues below advertisement

Yearwood Goes Off!

yearwood
Source: MEGA

Yearwood's 'Bringing the Angels' song goes off on her critics.

On Tuesday. July 8, the 60-year-old took to Instagram to drop a behind-the-scenes look at the recording of the song, which appears in Yearwood's new album, The Mirror, out on July 18.

"Kick that doubt to the curb because we’re bringing the angels," she wrote in the caption alongside a clip of the track.

In the song, Yearwood declares: "Somebody oughta get Hell on the line/Tell 'em I need a word/Well, they been throwin' stones at me/And some of y'all mighta heard."

She then rages: "Been puttin' me down all over town/And draggin' my name through the dirt/I didn't start this thing, just thought I'd ring/And tell 'em, for what it's worth."

Article continues below advertisement

Sticking By Her Man

yearwood
Source: @trishayearwood/instagram

'Well, they been throwin' stones at me,' the 60-year-old sings in the track.

In the chorus, Yearwood then warns: "You'd better roll up your sleeves, 'cause you 'bout to see/The fightin' side of me/."

Yearwood has made it clear she's sticking by her husband's side, despite the shocking accusations made against him by his former hairstylist and makeup artist, known as "Jane Roe" in her lawsuit.

According to a legal filing, Brooks forced Roe to put her hands on his genitals. He is also accused of talking vulgarly about sex, and allegedly talking about his sexual fantasies with her, which included "repeated remarks" about "having a threesome" with his wife.

Article continues below advertisement

brooks yearwood
Source: MEGA

Brooks was accused of rape in a shocking lawsuit, but the couple remains together.

The Friends in Low Places hitmaker, 63, denied all of the allegations made by Roe and then filed a counterclaim, citing "defamation, false light invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress through outrageous conduct."

Despite all the noise and a previous insider claiming the allegations "put a strain on their relationship," another source said there was no truth to the rumors.

They claimed: "They are doing absolutely fine as a couple. It didn’t affect their relationship at all."

Article continues below advertisement

Brooks' Damage Control

brooks yearwood
Source: MEGA

A source claimed the accusations 'didn’t affect their relationship at all.'

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Jeffrey Epstein

EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein Whistleblower Slams FBI's Brutally Censored 'Public' Files on Sex Trafficker as 'Unreadable' — And Demands They Are Published Unredacted

Photo of 'Sean Diddy' Combs

EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Victims Hotline STILL Being Flooded With Calls As Rapper Celebrates Light Verdict

Despite this, Brooks has done everything in his power to keep things cool even amid the lawsuit drama. On June 4, the country icon presented Stacy Vee with the Executive of the Year award at Billboard's Country Power Players event in Nashville, but his speech went off the rails as he attempted to praise all the women, including Yearwood.

"... The curse in this business, like so many businesses, a female needs to work a thousand times harder than a male to get a tenth as much as the male gets. That's just how it is, always been," he said while standing behind a podium.

"But the blessing on that, I think that's what makes Dolly Parton, Dolly Parton. I think that's what, and I was first-hand watching this, is what makes Reba McEntire, Reba McEntire."

He continued: "You can't outwork her. I'm married to one of the greatest singers of any format, and I watch her every day work a thousand times harder than me to get a tenth as much as they give me."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Brooks then Brooks then told the audience he was "trying not to make this a gender thing, so there'll be no comments about who has a bigger pair of balls, (Vee) or more men in this industry, 'cause it's no competition..."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.