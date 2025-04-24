Garth Brooks' Bombshell Lawsuit: How The Country Superstar Was Accused of 'Getting Naked in Hotel Room and Assaulting' Hairdresser — As He Tries To Save 20 Year Marriage

Roe charges in her lawsuit filing: "One day in 2019 when Ms. Roe was at Brooks’ house to style his hair and do his make-up, she looked up in horror as Brooks walked out of the shower, naked, with an erection and pointing his penis at Ms. Roe, came directly toward her.

"He grabbed her hands and forced them onto his erect penis.

"Brooks appallingly told Ms. Roe that he had fantasized about this moment and wanted her to perform oral sex on him so that he could 'c--e all over her face,' specifically while she had her glasses on."

Roe pulled back. However, desperate for work, she continued to style the Friends in Low Places singer.