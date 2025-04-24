Garth Brooks' Bombshell Lawsuit: How The Country Superstar Was Accused of 'Getting Naked in Hotel Room and Assaulting' Hairdresser — As He Tries To Save 20 Year Marriage
Garth Brooks was one of the biggest musicians of the 90s and his marriage to fellow country star Trisha Yearwood was considered a magical union.
But it all went wrong after his hairdresser accused him of a graphic rape, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to the original lawsuit, filed by a woman only identified as Jane Roe, Brooks, 63, and Yearwood, 60, first hired the cosmetic specialist in 1999.
"It did not take long for Brooks to take advantage of her financial hardship," the suit contends. "Brooks seized what he saw as an opportunity to subject a female employee to a side of Brooks that he conceals from the public.
"This side of Brooks believes he is entitled to sexual gratification when he wants it, and using a female employee to get it, is fair game."
Roe charges in her lawsuit filing: "One day in 2019 when Ms. Roe was at Brooks’ house to style his hair and do his make-up, she looked up in horror as Brooks walked out of the shower, naked, with an erection and pointing his penis at Ms. Roe, came directly toward her.
"He grabbed her hands and forced them onto his erect penis.
"Brooks appallingly told Ms. Roe that he had fantasized about this moment and wanted her to perform oral sex on him so that he could 'c--e all over her face,' specifically while she had her glasses on."
Roe pulled back. However, desperate for work, she continued to style the Friends in Low Places singer.
Later that year, Brooks reportedly asked her to travel to Los Angeles with him for a Grammy tribute to Sam Moore.
When they landed, Roe was shocked to see Brooks had booked a hotel suite with only one bedroom. Her instant fears were justified when he appeared in the doorway to the bedroom, completely naked.
"He stood there and flexed his muscles," the lawsuit describes. "Ms. Roe immediately had a sick feeling in her stomach, knowing she was trapped in the room alone with Brooks, with no one to help and far away from Nashville."
It continued: "As she began to panic, he grabbed her hands and pulled her into the next room and onto the bed where she could not escape his physical domination."
While Brooks has denied all the claims made by the woman, and filed a counterclaim citing "defamation, false light invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress through outrageous conduct," his wife Yearwood was hit hard by the claims.
A source said: "Trisha was shocked that anyone would accuse Garth of such heinous things. It's put a strain on their relationship. They've been living with this legal mess for months now. It's the elephant in the room."
However, the insider claimed she is standing by Brooks' side... for now.
"She thinks she knows Garth well enough by now to know he could never do such a thing, so she believes him when he says he didn't do this," the source said.
"Even if Trisha had doubts, she's built her life around Garth, and it would be hard to leave."