Garth Brooks Brings Back Banned 'Thunder Rolls' Music Video Where He Plays 'Cheating' Husband — As Singer's Marriage on Edge After He's Accused of Sexual Assault
Garth Brooks has put all eyes on his banned music video for The Thunder Rolls again, after he uploaded it to his official site despite dealing with a wild sexual assault lawsuit.
The iconic county singer is said to be doing all he can to try and save his marriage to Trisha Yearwood amid accusations that he raped a woman, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In an unexpected decision, the 63-year-old re-released seven of his notable music videos, including one that was completely booted by the networks when first aired back in 1991.
"Inspired by recent conversations about the Anthology series, Garth is restocking the Vault on garthbrooks.com with seven of his classic music videos," Brooks explained on his site.
He continued: "Spanning the years 1991-2019, these videos won awards, introduced Garth as an actor and director, and sparked national dialogue about important social issues."
While the song was a massive hit, Brooks got flack for the video, which features him playing an abusive and cheating husband. The video also depicted domestic violence and Country Music TV (CMT) and The Nashville Network (TNN) pushed back as they did not want to promote or condone "gratuitous violence."
According to Brooks, he decided to make his character "so despicable that the whole viewing audience wanted to shoot him."
Despite the controversy, the video was still nominated at the 1991 Grammy awards.
The timing of the Friends in Low Places hitmaker dropping the music video is baffling, as a woman who once worked as his hairstylist and makeup artist has accused him of sexual assault.
The woman – known as "Jane Roe" in her lawsuit – claimed Brooks stripped down and raped her at a Los Angeles hotel suite.
According to the lawsuit, the country superstar forced the victim to put her hands on his genitals, vulgarly talked about sex, and shared his sexual fantasies with her, including "repeated remarks" about "having a threesome" with his wife.
Brooks quickly denied all the claims, and filed a counterclaim citing "defamation, false light invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress through outrageous conduct."
However, Yearwood, 60, is said to have been brutally impacted by the unexpected news.
"Trisha was shocked that anyone would accuse Garth of such heinous things. It's put a strain on their relationship. They've been living with this legal mess for months now. It's the elephant in the room," an insider said.
Even with the noise, the couple – who tied the knot in 2005 – are staying strong.
The source continued: "She thinks she knows Garth well enough by now to know he could never do such a thing, so she believes him when he says he didn't do this.
"Even if Trisha had doubts, she's built her life around Garth, and it would be hard to leave."
In a 2022 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, both Brooks and Yearwood discussed their marriage, as the If Tomorrow Never Comes singer admitted their relationship has taken "a lot of work."