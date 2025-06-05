Garth Brooks Admits Wife Trisha Yearwood 'Works Harder Than Me' and Praises Women in the Industry — As Singer Tries to Save Reputation Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit

"... I got about 90 seconds up here, so let's just cut to the chase. Everything that is a blessing is a curse, and everything that is a curse is a blessing," Brooks said during his speech.

He continued: "The curse in this business, like so many businesses, a female needs to work a thousand times harder than a male to get a tenth as much as the male gets. That's just how it is, always been.

"But the blessing on that, I think that's what makes Dolly Parton, Dolly Parton. I think that's what, and I was first-hand watching this, is what makes Reba McEntire, Reba McEntire."

"You can't outwork her. I'm married to one of the greatest singers of any format, and I watch her every day work a thousand times harder than me to get a tenth as much as they give me," the Friends in Low Places hitmaker said, referring to his wife.