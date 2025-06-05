Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity

Garth Brooks Admits Wife Trisha Yearwood 'Works Harder Than Me' and Praises Women in the Industry — As Singer Tries to Save Reputation Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Split photo of Garth Brooks, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood
Source: YouTube;MEGA

Garth Brooks is making sure to praise women after he was accused of sexual assault.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 5 2025, Published 7:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Garth Brooks is making sure he keeps his head above water as he used a rare public appearance to praise his wife, Trisha Yearwood, as well as women in the industry, RadarOnline.com can reveal

On Wednesday, June 4, the country icon presented Stacy Vee with the Executive of the Year award at Billboard's Country Power Players event in Nashville, but his speech went off the rails.

Article continues below advertisement

Brooks Gives Love To All The Women

brooks
Source: YouTube

Brooks gave a speech at the Country Power Players event, but made sure to praise his wife.

"... I got about 90 seconds up here, so let's just cut to the chase. Everything that is a blessing is a curse, and everything that is a curse is a blessing," Brooks said during his speech.

He continued: "The curse in this business, like so many businesses, a female needs to work a thousand times harder than a male to get a tenth as much as the male gets. That's just how it is, always been.

"But the blessing on that, I think that's what makes Dolly Parton, Dolly Parton. I think that's what, and I was first-hand watching this, is what makes Reba McEntire, Reba McEntire."

"You can't outwork her. I'm married to one of the greatest singers of any format, and I watch her every day work a thousand times harder than me to get a tenth as much as they give me," the Friends in Low Places hitmaker said, referring to his wife.

Article continues below advertisement

Brooks Has Been Accused Of Sexual Assault

brooks yearwood
Source: MEGA

Brooks called his wife 'one of the greatest singers.'

Brooks then told the audience he was "trying not to make this a gender thing, so there'll be no comments about who has a bigger pair of balls, (Vee) or more men in this industry, 'cause it's no competition..."

The singer's career is hanging by a thread currently as he has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman, his former hairstylist and makeup artist, who is referred to as "Jane Roe" in her lawsuit.

According to the filing, the 63-year-old forced the alleged victim to put her hands on his genitals, he vulgarly talked about sex, and discussed his sexual fantasies with her, which included "repeated remarks" about "having a threesome" with his wife.

Article continues below advertisement

Brooks denied all of the allegations made by Roe and proceeded to file a counterclaim, citing "defamation, false light invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress through outrageous conduct."

He had previously attempted to keep his name from the lawsuit, hoping for a pseudonym.

Following the lawsuit, Yearwood is said to have been left "shocked that anyone would accuse Garth of such heinous things."

The source claimed: "It's put a strain on their relationship. They've been living with this legal mess for months now. It's the elephant in the room."

Article continues below advertisement

Brooks' Marriage Has Now Taken A Hit

brooks
Source: MEGA

The 63-year-old is currently dealing with a sexual assault lawsuit.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Brian McKnight, Claude McKnight

Brian McKnight's 56th Birthday Marred by Family Drama and Defamation Lawsuit — Amid Pain Over Estranged Son Niko's Death

Julia French, Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger

EXCLUSIVE: See the Pictures That Reveal the Extremely Glamorous Life of Divorcee Fitness Instructor at Center of Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead 'Break-Up'

The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2022, and both teamed up to reveal just how they have kept their marriage afloat after all these years.

After an audience member asked, "What is the key to a long-lasting marriage?" Brooks was quick to interject and responded: "I'll take this one all. Right? I think you got it... well, it's just kind of weird. I think you got to treat it like a duet. You got to harmonize, is that fair?

"You've got to make your partner feel like they're a star. And if not, you're going to turn into a solo act pretty damn quick. If you know what I mean."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

yearwood marriage
Source: MEGA

Yearbook was 'shocked that anyone would accuse Garth of such heinous things.'

Years prior, Yearwood also opened up about her marriage and revealed the issues she ran into trying to balance her career and relationship.

She said while being honored at the Music City Walk of Fame: "In the beginning of my career, I was married and it didn't work, because I was never home and I didn't care to be home because I was so focused on music and being gone and traveling."

"Marriage is tough, no matter what you do for a living. Doing this for a living, you compromise. (Brooks and I) made a conscious choice to be together. ... I'm proud of that. I'm excited to be together 10 years," Yearwood added at the time.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.