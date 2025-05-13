Major Update in Garth Brooks Rape Case — With Judge Ruling Shock Lawsuit Can Continue As Country Star's Marriage is 'Rocked' by Claims
A lawsuit filed by Garth Brooks against the woman who accused him of a vicious sexual assault attack has been deemed moot.
Brooks had filed the suit in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi back in September 2024 in order to prevent his alleged victim from going public with her shock allegations, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The woman, Brooks' former hairdresser, filed her original lawsuit accusing the Friends in Low Places hitmaker of sexual assault in October in California, using "Jane Roe" as plaintiff and his real name as defendant.
This occurred just weeks after Brooks had attempted to have a pseudonym used for himself in the lawsuit. In November, the case had moved to federal court in California while the original Mississippi case hadn't been resolved.
However, Judge Henry Wingate's ruling deemed Roe's motion to dismiss Brooks' Mississippi lawsuit as "moot."
According to U.S. Law Essentials, a motion can be called moot if it is no longer relevant, meaning the suit has ended.
Due to the decision, the case in California may possibly move forward. Previously, a judge refused Brooks' plea to dismiss Roe's lawsuit because she filed it in Mississippi, and that case was still pending at the time. And while Roe lives in Mississippi, the alleged sexual assault is said to have taken in California.
A lawyer for Brooks accused Roe of using the entertainer's real name in the lawsuit to try and "smear" his reputation.
Shock Sexual Assault Allegations
In Brooks' lawsuit, Roe was accused of trying to extort and defame him with "outrageous conduct" and "false allegations of sexual misconduct."
Brooks' world was rocked after the woman alleged he stripped down and raped her at a Los Angeles hotel suite.
According to the lawsuit, the 63-year-old forced Roe to put her hands on his genitals, vulgarly talked about sex, and even shared his sexual fantasies with her, including "repeated remarks" about "having a threesome" with his wife, Trisha Yearwood.
Crumbling Marriage?
While Brooks denied all the claims made by Roe, the accusations still shook up his longtime wife, according to a source.
"Trisha was shocked that anyone would accuse Garth of such heinous things," a source said after the bombshell was dropped on Yearwood.
They continued: "It's put a strain on their relationship. They've been living with this legal mess for months now. It's the elephant in the room."
Despite the dark cloud over their marriage, the source claimed the pair – who tied the knot in 2005 – are still aiming to make it through the chaos.
"She thinks she knows Garth well enough by now to know he could never do such a thing, so she believes him when he says he didn't do this," they said.
"Even if Trisha had doubts, she's built her life around Garth, and it would be hard to leave."
During an appearance with Yearwood on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2022, Brooks opened up about their marriage and revealed just how they stay the course despite bad times.
He said at the time: "... I think you got to treat it like a duet. You got to harmonize, is that fair?
"You've got to make your partner feel like they're a star. And if not, you're going to turn into a solo act pretty damn quick. If you know what I mean."