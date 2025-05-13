Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Garth Brooks

Major Update in Garth Brooks Rape Case — With Judge Ruling Shock Lawsuit Can Continue As Country Star's Marriage is 'Rocked' by Claims

Photo of Garth Brooks
Source: MEGA

Garth Brooks' lawsuit against his accuser is now moot.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 13 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

A lawsuit filed by Garth Brooks against the woman who accused him of a vicious sexual assault attack has been deemed moot.

Brooks had filed the suit in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi back in September 2024 in order to prevent his alleged victim from going public with her shock allegations, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
brooks lawsuit
Source: MEGA

Brooks filed a countersuit against the woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her.

The woman, Brooks' former hairdresser, filed her original lawsuit accusing the Friends in Low Places hitmaker of sexual assault in October in California, using "Jane Roe" as plaintiff and his real name as defendant.

This occurred just weeks after Brooks had attempted to have a pseudonym used for himself in the lawsuit. In November, the case had moved to federal court in California while the original Mississippi case hadn't been resolved.

However, Judge Henry Wingate's ruling deemed Roe's motion to dismiss Brooks' Mississippi lawsuit as "moot."

Article continues below advertisement

brooks lawsuit
Source: MEGA

The woman, Brooks' former hairdresser, claimed the singer stripped down and raped her.

According to U.S. Law Essentials, a motion can be called moot if it is no longer relevant, meaning the suit has ended.

Due to the decision, the case in California may possibly move forward. Previously, a judge refused Brooks' plea to dismiss Roe's lawsuit because she filed it in Mississippi, and that case was still pending at the time. And while Roe lives in Mississippi, the alleged sexual assault is said to have taken in California.

A lawyer for Brooks accused Roe of using the entertainer's real name in the lawsuit to try and "smear" his reputation.

Article continues below advertisement

Shock Sexual Assault Allegations

In Brooks' lawsuit, Roe was accused of trying to extort and defame him with "outrageous conduct" and "false allegations of sexual misconduct."

Brooks' world was rocked after the woman alleged he stripped down and raped her at a Los Angeles hotel suite.

According to the lawsuit, the 63-year-old forced Roe to put her hands on his genitals, vulgarly talked about sex, and even shared his sexual fantasies with her, including "repeated remarks" about "having a threesome" with his wife, Trisha Yearwood.

Article continues below advertisement

Crumbling Marriage?

yearwood marriage
Source: MEGA

Brooks's wife, Trisha Yearbook, was said to be completely rocked by the accusations.

While Brooks denied all the claims made by Roe, the accusations still shook up his longtime wife, according to a source.

"Trisha was shocked that anyone would accuse Garth of such heinous things," a source said after the bombshell was dropped on Yearwood.

They continued: "It's put a strain on their relationship. They've been living with this legal mess for months now. It's the elephant in the room."

Article continues below advertisement

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Split photo of Louise Glover with Hugh Hefner, Louise Glover.

From Playboy Mansion to Tent Life: Ex-Model Who Once Lived with Hugh Hefner Now Homeless and Struggling to Find Work

Photo of Emily Willis

Shocking Emily Willis Coma Update — With Rehab Center Fighting Back Against Lawsuit Lodged By Stricken Adult Star's Mom

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Despite the dark cloud over their marriage, the source claimed the pair – who tied the knot in 2005 – are still aiming to make it through the chaos.

"She thinks she knows Garth well enough by now to know he could never do such a thing, so she believes him when he says he didn't do this," they said.

"Even if Trisha had doubts, she's built her life around Garth, and it would be hard to leave."

Article continues below advertisement

yearwood brooks
Source: MEGA

The couple is believed to be sticking together.

During an appearance with Yearwood on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2022, Brooks opened up about their marriage and revealed just how they stay the course despite bad times.

He said at the time: "... I think you got to treat it like a duet. You got to harmonize, is that fair?

"You've got to make your partner feel like they're a star. And if not, you're going to turn into a solo act pretty damn quick. If you know what I mean."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.