Major Update in Garth Brooks Rape Case — With Judge Ruling Shock Lawsuit Can Continue As Country Star's Marriage is 'Rocked' by Claims

The woman, Brooks' former hairdresser, filed her original lawsuit accusing the Friends in Low Places hitmaker of sexual assault in October in California, using "Jane Roe" as plaintiff and his real name as defendant.

This occurred just weeks after Brooks had attempted to have a pseudonym used for himself in the lawsuit. In November, the case had moved to federal court in California while the original Mississippi case hadn't been resolved.

However, Judge Henry Wingate's ruling deemed Roe's motion to dismiss Brooks' Mississippi lawsuit as "moot."