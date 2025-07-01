Garth Brooks' Wife Trisha Yearwood 'Still By Country Singer's Side' Despite Rape Lawsuit — As Couple's Marriage Has 'NOT' Been Impacted By Disturbing Allegations
Garth Brooks may have been accused of sexually assaulting his former hairstylist and makeup artist, but that has not appeared to impact his marriage very much, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The country icon's wife, Trisha Yearwood, is said to still be by her husband's side despite the disturbing allegations against him.
Their Marriage Remains Afloat
"They are doing absolutely fine as a couple,” a source said. "It didn’t affect their relationship at all." However, that has not erased the allegations against Brooks, which were made by the woman, only known as "Jane Roe" in her lawsuit.
According to the filing, the Friends in Low Places singer forced Roe to put her hands on his genitals. He's accused of talking vulgarly about sex, and allegedly talking about his sexual fantasies with her, which included "repeated remarks" about "having a threesome" with Yearwood.
Brooks denied all of the allegations made by the woman and then filed a counterclaim, citing "defamation, false light invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress through outrageous conduct."
A United Front
While a previous source claimed the allegations "put a strain on their relationship," and that "they've been living with this legal mess for months now," the famous pair still appeared in an Instagram video together, promoting the 4th of July holiday.
Both Brooks and Yearwood took to their respective Instagrams to reveal they will be offering "free hot dogs" at their Friends in Low Places bar in Nashville, named after Brooks' iconic hit single of the same name.
In the short clip, Brooks asks his wife how many people she's thinking of inviting over for the patriotic holiday, to which Yearwood responds, "I don't know, how about a quarter of a million?"
"How many?" a stunned Brooks asks.
You Have to 'Compromise'
The comments section, however, was turned off on both accounts, with the stars expecting pushback amid Brooks' legal mess.
Brooks and Yearwood have been open about their marriage in the past. On The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in 2022, both the duo teamed up to answer audience questions on their relationship and touched on all that has gone into keeping them afloat.
"... We recently celebrated our 15th wedding anniversary," the Thunder Rolls hitmaker said at the time, receiving plenty of applause.
He added: "Thank you very much. A lot of work. A lot of work," as Yearwood awkwardly laughed.
Brooks also had no problem answering a fan after he was asked, "I would like to know what is the key to a long-lasting marriage?"
The star said: "I'll take this one all. Right? I think you got it... well, it's just kind of weird. I think you got to treat it like a duet. You got to harmonize, is that fair?
"You've got to make your partner feel like they're a star. And if not, you're going to turn into a solo act pretty damn quick. If you know what I mean."
Just three years later, however, Yearwood admitted there is plenty of "compromise" in their marriage.
"Marriage is tough, no matter what you do for a living. Doing this for a living, you compromise. (Brooks and I) made a conscious choice to be together. ... I'm proud of that. I'm excited to be together 10 years," she said while being honored at the Music City Walk of Fame in Nashville, Tennessee.