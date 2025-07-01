Garth Brooks' Wife Trisha Yearwood 'Still By Country Singer's Side' Despite Rape Lawsuit — As Couple's Marriage Has 'NOT' Been Impacted By Disturbing Allegations

"They are doing absolutely fine as a couple,” a source said. "It didn’t affect their relationship at all." However, that has not erased the allegations against Brooks, which were made by the woman, only known as "Jane Roe" in her lawsuit.

According to the filing, the Friends in Low Places singer forced Roe to put her hands on his genitals. He's accused of talking vulgarly about sex, and allegedly talking about his sexual fantasies with her, which included "repeated remarks" about "having a threesome" with Yearwood.

Brooks denied all of the allegations made by the woman and then filed a counterclaim, citing "defamation, false light invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress through outrageous conduct."