Garth Brooks' Wife Trisha Yearwood Had to 'Compromise' in 'Tough' Marriage to Country Superstar — As Couple's Relationship Hanging On By a Thread Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit
Trisha Yearbook's marriage to Garth Brooks hasn't been without its sacrifices as she admitted there have been plenty of "compromises" along the way.
The singer's comments on her relationship have resurfaced after her famous husband was hit with shocking rape accusations, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In 2015, while being honored at the Music City Walk of Fame in Nashville, Tennessee, Yearwood opened up about her marriage, touching on how difficult it would have been for her to kick off a relationship with Brooks earlier in her career.
The She's in Love With the Boy hitmaker said: "If we had tried to be together 20 years ago, it might not have worked out so well.
"When you're young, when you're in the beginning of the career, when everything is going 100 miles per hour, you have to give it 100 percent. And when you're in a marriage, you have to give it 100 percent. Those two things – it's hard."
She continued: "Anyone who tells you they're working in music is lying – it's the greatest gig on the planet. I took some time off to raise my babies. Now I'm back at it. I never want to take time off again. if you'll let me, we'll play forever."
Yearwood – who tied the knot with Brooks in 2005 – helped raised his daughters Taylor, August and Allie, he welcomed with now ex-wife Sandy Mahl.
The 60-year-old, however, admitted the issues she ran into trying to balance her career and relationship.
"In the beginning of my career, I was married and it didn't work, because I was never home and I didn't care to be home because I was so focused on music and being gone and traveling," she said at the time.
"Marriage is tough no matter what you do for a living. Doing this for a living, you compromise. (Garth and I) made a conscious choice to be together. ... I'm proud of that. I'm excited to be together 10 years."
Before meeting Brooks, Yearwood was married twice: From 1987 to 1991 with music producer Christopher Latham, and then with musician Robert Reynolds from 1994 to 1999.
Yearwood's world has been rocked since that interview, however, as Brooks has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman who once worked as his hairstylist and makeup artist.
The woman – known as "Jane Roe" in her lawsuit – claimed the Friends in Low Places stripped down and raped her at a Los Angeles hotel suite.
According to the lawsuit, the 63-year-old forced the woman to put her hands on his genitals, vulgarly talked about sex, and shared his sexual fantasies with her, including "repeated remarks" about "having a threesome" with Yearwood.
Brooks denied all the claims made by the woman, and filed a counterclaim citing "defamation, false light invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress through outrageous conduct."
"Trisha was shocked that anyone would accuse Garth of such heinous things," a source said after the entertainer was hit with the news.
They continued: "It's put a strain on their relationship. They've been living with this legal mess for months now. It's the elephant in the room."
Despite the allegations, it does not look Yearwood is heading for the exit according to the insider.
They noted: "Even if Trisha had doubts, she's built her life around Garth, and it would be hard to leave."