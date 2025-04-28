Garth Brooks' Wife Trisha Yearwood Had to 'Compromise' in 'Tough' Marriage to Country Superstar — As Couple's Relationship Hanging On By a Thread Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit

In 2015, while being honored at the Music City Walk of Fame in Nashville, Tennessee, Yearwood opened up about her marriage, touching on how difficult it would have been for her to kick off a relationship with Brooks earlier in her career.

The She's in Love With the Boy hitmaker said: "If we had tried to be together 20 years ago, it might not have worked out so well.

"When you're young, when you're in the beginning of the career, when everything is going 100 miles per hour, you have to give it 100 percent. And when you're in a marriage, you have to give it 100 percent. Those two things – it's hard."