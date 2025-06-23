WATCH: Garth Brooks Makes Bold Move In Rare Video With Wife Trisha Yearwood — As Country Superstar Battles Sexual Assault Lawsuit
Garth Brooks has appeared in a rare video with his wife, Trisha Yearwood, and made sure not to give fans a chance to call him out for his sexual assault lawsuit by turning off the comments section, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The country couple is said to be fighting for their marriage after Brooks was accused of sexually assaulting his former hairstylist and makeup artist, who is referred to as "Jane Roe" in her filing.
The singers took to their respective Instagrams to reveal they will be offering "free hot dogs" at their Friends in Low Places bar in Nashville, named after Brooks' iconic hit single of the same name.
In the short clip, Brooks asks his wife how many people she's thinking of inviting over for the patriotic holiday, to which Yearwood responds, "I don't know, how about a quarter of a million?"
"How many?" a stunned Brooks asks.
The city is expecting that number of people to attend the annual Let Freedom Sing! celebration, which includes performances by notable country artists, including Dierks Bentley and Russell Dickerson.
The comments section was turned off on both accounts.
And while it all appeared to be fun and games with Brooks and Yearwood in their clip, it is anything but that, according to insiders.
According to the filing, Brooks forced the woman to put her hands on his genitals. He is also accused of talking vulgarly about sex, and allegedly discussed his sexual fantasies with her, which included "repeated remarks" about "having a threesome" with his wife.
Marriage On The Rocks?
The 63-year-old denied all of the allegations made by the woman and then filed a counterclaim, citing "defamation, false light invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress through outrageous conduct."
However, even with his denial, it shook Yearwood to her core, as a source previously claimed the allegations have "put a strain on their relationship. They've been living with this legal mess for months now. It's the elephant in the room."
But perhaps being honest isn't a common thing for the longtime couple.
During a previous interview on TalkShopLive to discuss her upcoming album, The Mirror, her first album in six years, Yearwood touched on how vital Brooks was in the process, especially when it came to his criticism, and shed some light on speaking the truth in their relationship.
"So when you live in a house with this guy, you don’t want to play the song, because I don’t want him to go, ‘Oh, that’s nice.’ You know, because that’s the kiss of death,” the 60-year-old explained during the interview. "Like, if I make him a meal and he’s like, ‘That’s fine…’ we don’t ever say that, because that means it needs work."
The She's In Love With A Boy singer then joked: "I wanted him to be honest, but I also didn’t want him to be too honest."
Despite the quip, Yearwood also previously admitted she has had to "compromise" in her marriage.
"Marriage is tough no matter what you do for a living. Doing this for a living, you compromise," she said in 2015, while being honored at the Music City Walk of Fame in Nashville, Tennessee.
She added: "(Brooks and I) made a conscious choice to be together. ... I'm proud of that. I'm excited to be together 10 years."
Before meeting Brooks, Yearwood was married twice: From 1987 to 1991 with music producer Christopher Latham, and then with musician Robert Reynolds from 1994 to 1999.