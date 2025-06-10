Garth Brooks' Wife Trisha Yearwood Doesn't Want Country Star to Be 'Too Honest' as She Aims To Protect Their Marriage After He's Accused Of Sexual Assault

Yearwood appeared on TalkShopLive stream to discuss her upcoming album, The Mirror, her first album in six years, and touched on just how important Brooks was in the process, especially when it came to his criticism.

"So when you live in a house with this guy, you don’t want to play the song, because I don’t want him to go, ‘Oh, that’s nice.’ You know, because that’s the kiss of death,” she explained during the interview. "Like, if I make him a meal and he’s like, ‘That’s fine…’ we don’t ever say that, because that means it needs work."

The She's In Love With A Boy hitmaker then joked: "I wanted him to be honest, but I also didn’t want him to be too honest."

However, not everything is a laughing matter in their household.