Garth Brooks' Wife Trisha Yearwood Doesn't Want Country Star to Be 'Too Honest' as She Aims To Protect Their Marriage After He's Accused Of Sexual Assault
The 60-year-old is dealing with the fallout of her longtime husband being accused of sexual assault by his former hairstylist.
Keep It Truthful... But Not That Truthful
Yearwood appeared on TalkShopLive stream to discuss her upcoming album, The Mirror, her first album in six years, and touched on just how important Brooks was in the process, especially when it came to his criticism.
"So when you live in a house with this guy, you don’t want to play the song, because I don’t want him to go, ‘Oh, that’s nice.’ You know, because that’s the kiss of death,” she explained during the interview. "Like, if I make him a meal and he’s like, ‘That’s fine…’ we don’t ever say that, because that means it needs work."
The She's In Love With A Boy hitmaker then joked: "I wanted him to be honest, but I also didn’t want him to be too honest."
However, not everything is a laughing matter in their household.
Brooks Tries To Save Face After Being Accused Of Sexual Assault
Brooks has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman, his former hairstylist and makeup artist, who is referred to as "Jane Roe" in her lawsuit.
According to the filing, the Friends In Low Places singer forced the alleged victim to put her hands on his genitals, he vulgarly talked about sex, and even discussed his sexual fantasies with her, which included "repeated remarks" about "having a threesome" with Yearwood.
Brooks denied all of the allegations made by Roe and proceeded to file a counterclaim, citing "defamation, false light invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress through outrageous conduct."
Despite the shocking allegations, Brooks has not stayed out of the spotlight much, as on June 4, he presented Stacy Vee with the Executive of the Year award at Billboard's Country Power Players event in Nashville, and used his speech to praise Yearwood... and all women in the industry.
"... I got about 90 seconds up here, so let's just cut to the chase. Everything that is a blessing is a curse, and everything that is a curse is a blessing," he rambled during his speech.
Brooks continued: "The curse in this business, like so many businesses, a female needs to work a thousand times harder than a male to get a tenth as much as the male gets. That's just how it is, always been...
"... I'm married to one of the greatest singers of any format, and I watch her every day work a thousand times harder than me to get a tenth as much as they give me," Brooks said, referring to his Yearwood.
Brooks, however, made it clear he was "trying not to make this a gender thing..."
The accusations rocked Yearwood, as a source previously claimed it has "put a strain on their relationship. They've been living with this legal mess for months now. It's the elephant in the room."
Yearwood was married twice before tying the knot with Brooks. In 1987, she said "I do" to music producer Christopher Latham before they parted ways in 1991. She was then married to musician Robert Reynolds from 1994 to 1999.