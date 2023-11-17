Convicted Murderer Alex Murdaugh Reaches Plea Deal in Financial Crimes Case, Avoids Trial

"I am happy to be pleading guilty to these charges for a number of reasons," Murdaugh, 55, said while clad in his orange jumpsuit and shackled.

Chief prosecutor Creighton Waters recommended a 27-year prison sentence, but the judge will make a final determination during a November 28 sentencing hearing. His trial was previously set to kick off a day before, on November 27.

Murdaugh appeared in Beaufort County Court before Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman and accepted fault for a number of crimes including stealing millions from his late housekeeper's estate and insurance carriers, siphoning settlement money from the 2018 death of his longtime housekeeper Gloria Satterfield.

Federal prosecutors accused him of engaging in a "pattern of criminal activity" going back more than a decade.